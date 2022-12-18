Pennsylvania Set to Open ‘Smoke Pole’ Deer Hunting Season in Late December

After a successful week-long October muzzleloader hunting season and two-week long rifle season, Pennsylvania hunters are gearing up for the state’s much-anticipated “smoke pole” deer season starting December 26.

Smoke pole season is just a fancy way of saying flintlock muzzleloader season, which allows Pennsylvania deer hunters to use primitive firearms that use flint to spark the gunpowder. The season pays homage to the history of American firearms and deer hunting while also offering hunters another opportunity to max out their tags. Smoke pole season lasts for two weeks in most areas of Pennsylvania, and not everyone comes out victorious. In 2021 alone, Pennsylvania Game Commission sold 147,250 resident and 7,531 non-resident muzzleloader stamps for deer hunting. These stamps resulted in 21,060 deer, including just over 1,000 bucks.

That means just one in eight hunters scored a deer during flintlock hunting season last year. Meanwhile, in all other hunting seasons combined, Pennsylvania gamesmen and women bagged roughly 376,810 deer.

What to Know About Pennsylvania’s Smoke Pole Deer Hunting Season

There is one other significant difference between smoke pole deer season and the rest of the state’s hunting seasons. Hunters can use their initial buck tag for either an antlered or un-antlered deer. Once the gamesman or woman scores a rack, they’ll have to acquire an antlerless tag to be able to kill a doe.

Smoke pole season lasts until January 16 for folks in wildlife management units: WMUs 1A, 1B, 2A, 2C, 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E, 5A and 5B. For units WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D, in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania, flintlock hunting season extends from December 26 to January 28 in an effort to manage suburban deer populations.

As a reminder, flintlock hunters heading out to the stands after Christmas won’t need to wear orange, but they can bring their fluorescent gear if they’d like. Of course, it’s always safer to at least carry a brightly colored hat or vest just in case you come across another hunter across the way.

Missouri Hunting Permits Rake in Big Money For Conservation

Further west in Missouri, the conservation department shared some exciting news as they tallied the money raised through this year’s firearm season permits. Not only did state hunters help bring down the population by 200,000 deer but they also helped generate $13.3 million from the 810,000 hunting permits sold.

The majority of the profits are a result of the sale of 22,020 non-resident deer hunting permits at $265 apiece, amounting to a whopping $5.8 million in revenue.

Of course, this is only precursive as late deer season will continue into January 2023, so the state will have to wait until they have any final figures on revenue and bagged deer.