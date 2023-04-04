Pennsylvania White-tailed Deer Harvests Back to Near Half-Million

After a drop in harvests during the 2021-22 season, Pennsylvania hunters bagged an impressive 422,960 white-tailed deer during 2022-23’s hunts.

That number won’t surprise Pennsylvanians, however, as the state typically pushes near half-a-million harvests each season. But after a 2021-22 decline, it is welcomed news throughout PA’s hunting and conservation circles.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, last year’s rise is a 12% increase. It’s not going to set any sort of record for the state, though, as 435,000 deer were harvested in 2020-21, local ABC 27 reports.

PA Deer Harvest Breakdown

As per Game Commission state numbers, the vast majority of deer taken last season were antlerless. An impressive amount of bucks were also harvested.

Antlerless harvests: 258,770

258,770 Buck harvests: 164,900

164,900 67% of antlerless deer were adult doe

17% were button bucks

16% were doe fawns

“The long-term buck harvest trend indicates Pennsylvania’s deer population is in a pretty good place right now,” David Stainbrook, Game Commission Deer and Elk Section Supervisor, offers of the numbers.

Ecologically, “We see generally stable population trends in most of the state, near goal levels, and we are seeing more older bucks available for harvest,” he adds. And for hunters, this is the fifth year in a row where PA hunters have exceeded expectations.

“For five years running, about one of every four Pennsylvania hunters has tagged a buck,” Stainbrook adds. “Two of every three bucks harvested being two-and-a-half years old or older.”

Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans also believes these harvest numbers reflect well on the agency’s deer management program. It’s also a shining example of the opportunities Pennsylvania offers to hunters.

“We’ve been saying for a while now that this is a great time to be a Pennsylvania deer hunter,” Burhans offers for ABC 27. “These harvest figures are the proof of that.”

White-Tails in Pennsylvania

In the state, hunters have access to one antlerless deer with each required antlerless license, and one antlered deer per hunting license year. Click here for a full breakdown of their white-tail hunting.

As for the white-tails of Pennsylvania themselves, “The average adult buck weighs about 140 pounds and stands 32 to 34 inches at the shoulder,” their Game Commission notes of males. “He is about 70 inches long from the tip of his nose to the base of his tail. His tail vertebrae add only about 11 inches, but the long hair makes it far more conspicuous,” they add.

On the whole, “Deer are a valuable natural resource,” the commission cites. “But they must be closely managed or they’ll quickly overpopulate the range they inhabit. When overpopulation occurs, deer strip their habitat of its life-supporting qualities, not just for deer, but for many woodland wildlife species. Crop and other property damage problems also increase, as well as deer-vehicle collisions.”

Hence the importance of humanity’s eon’s old tradition of deer hunting.