Pentagon’s New UFO Office Has Received ‘Several Hundreds’ of New Reports

The Pentagon has established a new office focused on the investigation of UFO activity. And, since the office has been operational, officials note, there have been “several hundreds” of UFO sighting reports called in.

The Pentagon’s newest investigative office is focusing on UFO encounters, Pentagon officials note. The office is called the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). This office was established in the summer of 2021 by the U.S. Department of Defense. Officials from this new investigative office describe the purpose of AARO as being an agency that works to “synchronize efforts across the government regarding anomalous, unidentified space, airborne, submerged and transmedium objects.”

AARO Director Says The Agency Has Received Multiple UFO Reports In A Few Short Months

According to AARO director Sean Kirkpatrick, the new investigative office has received “several hundreds” of new UFO reports since its opening in July. This is a significant amount of sightings, experts note. Especially considering that the Associated Press reports note that there have been 144 of these reported encounters between 2004 and 2021. Eighty of these, reports’ note, were captured on “multiple sensors.”

One reason for this, notes Kirkpatrick, is the outreach the department has committed to in an effort to destigmatize encounters that could lead to reporting. And, the official says, each service has established its own reporting process.

“Beyond unidentifiable objects, there’s a lot of new technology,” a recent update says. Some of these objects and new technologies include stealth bombers and stealth fighters. They also include drones, and hypersonic missiles that officials are fielding…both in the U.S. and in China.

All of these might bear a striking resemblance to a UFO. The AARO program is coordinating efforts with the Pentagon as well as the U.S. Intelligence community to get “signatures” on these technologies to rule them out in future reports.

The AARO Program Is Working To Identify The Pentagon’s “Blue Programs”

According to Kirkpatrick these efforts with the Pentagon are working to set up “very clear mechanisms” with the “blue programs.” These “blue programs” Kirkpatrick explains are developed by the US’s DOD and the IC programs. The “Blue” programs, he adds, include those mentioned above such as the stealth fighters, missiles, and drones.

The AARO program will be submitting the updated report in the coming weeks. This report comes from the Director of Natural Resources. Expected in this report, among many other things, is a detailed account and updated figures regarding the UFO reports received by the new office throughout 2021.