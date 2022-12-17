Pentagon Office Reveals ‘Several Hundreds’ of New UFO Reports

The Pentagon’s new office tasked with UFO reports has received numerous submissions, but they’ve seen no proof of alien life. The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), established in July, is responsible for identifying objects not only in the sky but also underwater or in space. These could be static objects or ones that have the ability to move between domains. The office was established to research UFOs that pilots have observed but not reported out of fear of being ridiculed.

In June 2021, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence announced that between 2004-2021, there were 144 encounters with unidentified flying objects. Out of those, 80 contained multiple sensor readings, The Associated Press reports. Since then,- as revealed by Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the anomaly office – “several hundred” more reports have surfaced. The Director of National Intelligence is expected to release an updated report by the end of the year. The report will include specific figures on new reports received since 2021, officials said Friday.

The office was established to not only investigate the question of extraterrestrial life but also because of the security risk posed by so many UFO reports near military installations or by military aircraft. In May, Congress held its first hearing on this topic in over 50 years due to ongoing public concern. If these objects are of extraterrestrial origin or new technology being flown by China, Russia, or another potential adversary, then the fact that we don’t know creates a security risk.

Although UFO reports are on the rise, there’s no evidence of Extra Terrestrial life, officials say

Ronald Moultrie, the undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security, weighed in on the agency’s outlook on alien life. “We have not seen anything, we’re still very early on, that would lead us to believe that any of the objects that we have seen are of alien origin,” said Moultrie. “Any unauthorized system in our airspace we deem as a threat to safety.” Moultrie said that the office is also working on ways to improve its ability to identify unknown objects. This includes recalibrating sensors that may currently be focused only on known adversary aircraft or drone signatures.

One potential reason for the recent influx of reports may be due to the department’s efforts to destigmatize reporting encounters. Each service has also established its own distinct processes, Kirkpatrick said. There are many new technologies that may be misidentified. Future stealth bombers and fighters, drones, and hypersonic missiles could be mistaken for a UFO. Kirkpatrick said they’ve been coordinating with the Pentagon on these technologies to rule out any potential false sightings.

“We are setting up very clear mechanisms with our blue programs, both our DOD and IC programs, to de-conflict any observations that come in with blue activities. [This will] ensure that we weed those out and identify those fairly early on,” Kirkpatrick explained.