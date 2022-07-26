Pentagon Officially Set to Open UFO Investigations Office: Here’s What We Know

The Pentagon released exciting news about its new department dedicated to all things extraterrestrial. The federal agency recently announced it would open a department that would investigate UFO sightings.

On July 20, in an official statement, the Department of Defense, also known as the DoD, revealed that it was establishing an All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). The new department office will be the center of the investigations and management of UFO sighting reports.

The AARO will coordinate efforts across US federal agencies “to detect, identify and attribute objects of interest…to mitigate any associated threats to the safety of operations and national security.”

According to the DoD, these objects of interest include anomalous, unidentified space, airborne, submerged, and transmedium objects. “Transmedium” refers to the ability of an object to fly across multiple environments, such as in space and underwater.

The new department stems from the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act provision. However, the government has become interested in UFO-related issues in the past several years.

The new-found interest came after three videos surfaced in 2017 showing UFOs flying past stunned US Navy pilots.

Later, in 2020, the US Navy officially acknowledged the videos but failed to explain the details behind the mysterious flying objects.

Later, the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence called for an inquiry into UFOs. After, the Pentagon released a report on more than 140 UFO sightings by navy pilots in 2021. However, the department said there was no alien involvement in the cases.

However, they’re not the only government organization looking into UFOs. As it turns out, NASA also spends time and resources studying the topic.

Pentagon, NASA set to focus efforts on investigating UFOs

Earlier in July, the space agency said it is exploring the idea of transforming satellites into objects that could look for aliens. This could be a way to investigate unexplained sightings without creating and launching new equipment.

NASA’s new plan to see whether they can turn pre-existing satellites into alien-searching machines is part of a more extensive plan to examine the phenomenon.

However, their plans aren’t set to launch until later this year. However, experts on the team are already coming up with big projects, like determining how they can use technology already created.

“This team is going to be looking at questions like: ‘do we have sensors that can see things, you know, take another look at the evidence?’ the agency’s Deputy Administrator Col. Pam Melroy said during a press conference in London.

“One of the big questions…is: ‘We have a ton of satellites looking down at the Earth, are any of them useful?'” Melroy added.

In May, the Pentagon presented declassified videos and photos of UFOs to Congress in an official hearing. In the first hearing of its kind in over decades, lawmakers questioned military officials about the mysterious sightings they’re treating as a “potential national security threat.”