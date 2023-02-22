Pet or Predator? Possible Coyote Pup’s DNA Being Tested by Texas Wildlife Officials

Dallas DPD officers found this little lady, named her “Toast,” and snapped some adorable photos that have sparked a debate. Is Toast a coyote pup?

Officers found Toast huddled next to a dumpster in southern Dallas while on patrol, local ABC 8 reports. Already attached, the officers kept her comfy in their patrol vehicle until Dallas Animal Services(DAS) arrived on the scene.

DAS officials gave Toast a look over, and immediately noticed her resemblance to a coyote pup. Their Wildlife Animal Services Officer, however, doesn’t agree. Neither does this wildlife technician, but only due to the time of year (which we’ll dive into below). But Toast absolutely could be a coyote-dog hybrid. Take a look:

To get a definitive answer on Toast’s roots, Dallas officials are running a DNA test. Once complete, we’ll know if she is all dog, all coyote, or half and half. This will determine where he goes next, as coyote hybrids (and wild animals in general) cannot be kept in pet shelters. In turn, no one wants to release a stranded puppy dog out into the wild.

So what are the odds that Toast is an actual, full-bred coyote pup? Pretty low.

Is Toast a Coyote? Not Likely Due to Species’ Pup Season in Texas

When researching coyotes, area is key. Their mating season can vary across North America, but generally heats up mid-January.

In Texas where Toast hails from, coyotes breed from mid-January to early March, as Texas Parks & Wildlife cites. While this may seem to line up with Toast arriving on the scene, there’s a lot more to it.

A mother coyote’s gestation period is around 63 to 65 days, which means pup season is later than breeding season by two months. Most of the South starts to see coyote pups around March-April. Meanwhile. Toast already looks to be at least six weeks old in mid-February.

Even if she’s not a full-blood pup, there’s every chance that Toast is a hybrid. Coyotes, our domestic dogs, and wolves all remain so close in their genetic makeup that all three species can not only interbreed, but can produce fully viable offspring. Meaning, these hybrid pups are (often) genuinely healthy and can thrive after birth.

The Mystery of Toast Continues

Most likely, Toast’s mother was bred by a wild male coyote as he geared up for mating season. A domestic dog’s gestation period can be almost two weeks shorter than a wild coyote’s, which is a much better fit for Toast’s age.

Moreover, domestic dogs go into heat according to their age, not time of year (since there is no natural/regular breeding cycle for pets). So a domestic female in heat could attract a wild coyote at any time.

No matter the outcome, I’ll remain curious to see how Toast’s DNA test turns out. As soon as we know, we’ll share the news.