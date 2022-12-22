PHOTO: 16-Year-Old Catches First Muskie, and It’s an Absolute Monster

You could say it’s just beginner’s luck, but really it’s the combination of a good captain, a great support team and a decent set of fundamental skills. All of this combined was how a 16-year-old first-time muskie angler scored a 54.75-inch monster on Lake Mille Lacs.

Last month, fishing guide Ben Knutson of Minnesota Angling took a father and his two sons out on the chilly waters for a chance at one of the hardest fish to catch. By the end of the trip, the group had caught that unforgettable trophy fish.

According to Knutson, this time of year is the hardest for anglers to catch a muskie, but it’s also when they’re the largest.

“Throughout the years it’s gotten so the number of muskies per acre at the lake is not what it used to be,” Knutson told Field and Stream. “So catching a fish, any size fish, is tough in November.”

Not to mention, the lake was also seeing low muskie levels, and with lots of ciscos swimming around, it was hard to convince these massive fish to choose an artificial lure over the real thing.

The fishing guide said he valued quality over quantity, so he wanted the father-sons trio to get that one big muskie.

While monitoring his fish finder, the captain caught sight of that frame-worthy fish and placed the lure right in front of it. But after three tries, Knutson decided to try something he said, “almost never works.” He told 16-year-old Ryan Hurley to cast to the fish.

And, surprisingly, the muskie took the bait.

First-Time Muskie Angler Nearly Loses His Big Catch

But the battle wasn’t over. In fact, Knutson was sure that Hurley lost his one shot at a giant fish when all of a sudden the line went limp, and the muskie on the line was gone.

“But somehow the same thing happened again later that day,” Knutson said.

Just like before, the guide found a massive muskie lurking close, and trolling didn’t work. So, once again, Hurley cast his line and the fight was on.

This time, though, Knutson wasn’t letting the fish go.

“This was his first time setting into a fish like that,” the guide explained. “I grabbed the net, and I put the rod up over my back, standing in front of him, so the rod tip would stay high and we could keep the fish up on top of the water where I could get the net on it right away.

Not surprisingly, the teen couldn’t have been happier with his nearly 55-inch muskie.

“Ryan was in shock, and I was like, ‘Dude, this is the fish. This is the one,” his guide said. “This is a fish of many lifetimes. Guys spend their whole lives trying to catch a fish this size, and you did it in one day.’”