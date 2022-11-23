PHOTO: Huge Avalanche Triggered in Western New York

A private ski resort located in the Western area of New York had a frightening moment recently as an avalanche rocked the area. The avalanche occurred after days of inclement weather and unusually heavy snowfall in the area, reports note.

Officials Note That No Skiers Were In The Area At The Time Of The Unexpected Avalanche

This private ski resort, the Holimont Ski Club, isn’t accustomed to seeing avalanches such as this one in their area. The resort is located about 55 miles south of Buffalo New York in Ellicottville. It may be a smaller avalanche than is typically seen in other areas. However, this one does appear to be quite significant.

Usually, avalanches such as this one occur in more mountainous areas. However, it’s not an impossibility. Especially after the heavy snowfall in the area over the last week. Thankfully, there were no skiers in the area at the time of the event. And, officials note, there were no injuries as a result of the event even throughout the resort area.

One Facebook user shared a clip of the shocking moment on their Facebook page noting that the New York ski resort was “still making snow” in preparation for the season. Something that likely led to the avalanche as several inches of the white stuff piled high in the area over the last few days.

“Still making snow at Holimont;” the post notes. “[Looks] like an Avalanche occurred on the right side.” The Facebook user ends the post comment with a statement reflecting what we’re all thinking.. that is “a lot of snow.”

Major Snowfalls Led To This Avalanche, However, Snows Will Remain At Bay In Many Areas Going Into Thanksgiving

A recent holiday update by the New York Post notes that areas throughout the country can expect mild weather Wednesday, November 23 leading into the Thanksgiving holiday. The majority of the Northeast areas will be seeing sunny skies and temps as high as the low 50s.

Moving south, areas could see temps as high as 65 degrees heading into the holiday. Atlanta is predicted to get up to 65 while – not surprisingly – Miami is looking at temperatures landing into the mid-80s.

Areas in the western part of the US can expect similarly mild temps. Temps are expected to range from the mid-50s into the low to mid-70s. Areas in the midwest are looking at slightly cooler numbers, but are still quite mild reaching temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

These calm and warmer conditions will certainly make travel a lot easier for the 55 million Americans expected to travel distances greater than 50 miles just ahead of Thanksgiving.