PHOTO: Massive Dead Great White Shark Washes up on Beach Shore

On Wednesday morning, a dead great white shark washed up on shore at a beach on Long Island, New York before eventually getting swept back into the ocean. The area has seen an uptick in shark sightings and attacks recently, but this was an oddity to say the least.

Local police issued a statement on the sighting, sharing that they estimated the dead shark to be around eight-feet long. Authorities also reported that the great white shark washed ashore yesterday on the Ocean Beaches in the Village of Quogue at 9:30 a.m. Multiple residents were seen taking pictures and video of the huge fish before reporting the dead sea creature to police.

Photos taken of the shark before waves carried it back into the ocean began to circulate online quickly after the sighting. Strangely enough, the great white shark had its mouth wide open with its teeth exposed as it lied in the sand lifeless. The Quogue Village Police Department shared a series of photos of the shark on their Facebook account along with further details.

The @NYSDEC confirms a Great White washed at a beach on Dune Road today. It was returned to the sea and appears to be drifting westward



( 📸: Quogue Village Police Department)

The police department shared that they’re working with South Fork Natural History Museum Shark Research and Education Program. The research group are collaborating with law enforcement to monitor the situation. Additionally, QVPD cautioned “swimmers and boaters in the area to be aware of this ongoing situation.” They also asked locals and visitors “to keep distance to allow the Law Enforcement to monitor this event.”

NY Agencies Looking for Dead Great White Shark for Research Purposes

In a report published earlier today by the New York Post, the outlet spoke with the museum’s executive director, Frank Quevedo. He shared that the dead shark is only about half the size of a full-grown great white. Quevedo estimates that it’s likely around six to ten years old.

Quevedo’s team, along with the aid of the local police department, are working together to locate the carcass. They want to bring the great white shark in to perform a necropsy to determine its cause of death.

“Different species wash up on the beach quite often,” Quevedo told the NY Post. “But when it’s a vulnerable species like a great white we would perform a necropsy.”

“A dead shark can provide more valuable data than a live shark,” Quevedo added. The museum director shared that a juvenile shark’s corpse could provide “critical data points” for shark conservation. That’s why the state Department of Environmental Conservation is also working alongside the museum and police.

As mentioned earlier, this is one of several great white shark sightings and attacks this summer. Hours before the dead shark washed ashore, a shark bit a surfer on his right foot off Fire Island. That’s the sixth attack reported off Long Island this summer.

On Tuesday, New York City closed down all Rockaway beaches because of two shark sightings. And on Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered state agencies to deploy additional patrol boats, drones, and helicopters on the South Shore as shark activity in the area increases.