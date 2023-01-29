Photo Shows Rare Piebald Deer in Urban Michigan

“He was there just looking at us,” says Brandi Lowery, who took the piebald deer’s photo near a medical complex in the city of Alma, Michigan.

“Behind the building is a little chunk of woods,” Lowery tells local Morning Sun of her encounter. “I have seen a lot of deer go in there but (last week) I rolled in the parking lot to bring my boyfriend some food and there sat this little beauty. It’s not very often you see something like this.”

Not often, indeed. Her photo, which was taken north of Warwick Drive near the MyMichigan Medical Center emergency room, comes from a heavily-developed area. It’s rare enough to see a piebald deer in the wild. But to spot one in the middle of an urban landscape is remarkable:

Rare piebald deer sighted in Alma https://t.co/P8K2JOx8ub pic.twitter.com/6oAEN1IDr5 — The Morning Sun (@MPMorningSun) January 25, 2023

By the look of their ears, build, and tail from this distance, these appear to be white-tailed deer. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources states that only one of every 30,000 white-tails in the state are piebald. That’s roughly 2%. Seeing a fully leucistic deer is even rarer, as is a true albino deer.

Each of these are the result of genetic conditions/mutations, so harvesting a truly white white-tail isn’t prohibited. Hunting within city limits certainly is, however, so this is one smart piebald deer.

Piebald mammals often have beautiful and wholly unique coats, making them fixtures of communities that grow to appreciate them as individuals. So even if you were to harvest one legally, you’re likely to tick off a whole community.

How Do You Know if a Deer is Piebald?

Piebald refers to a form of leucism and not a different condition altogether. Leucistic animals can have irregular patches of white while keeping normal coloration elsewhere, as this white-tailed deer shows on her scalp and ears. She is almost fully leucistic, though, because she is predominantly white.

When an animal features more of a patchwork of white-to-normal coloration, this is when piebald is the correct, defining term. Or, you may hear some refer to this as the “piebald effect” of leucism.

Leucism itself is typically the result of a genetic imbalance or improper nutrition. And this is where the difference between leucism and albinism begins. Albinism is a genetic condition resulting from mutations of the genes that produce melanin within an animal. Since melanin controls the pigmentation (or color) of an animal, everything from their skin to feathers (or fur), claws, nails, eyes, and so-forth will appear pale. This usually manifests in a white body with pink-ish featues (such as pink eyes, noses, claws, etc) and is present at birth.

Leucism and piebald colorations are the result of defects in pigment cells that arise during an animal’s development, however.