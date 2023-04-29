Photographer captures diamondback water snake swallowing fish whole in Texas

It’s one thing to understand the brutality of nature and quite another to witness it in person. For hobbyist photographer Ed Means, however, capturing a diamondback water snake swallowing a fish whole at a riverside park in Texas was nothing short of a gruesome delight.

On Wednesday, April 19, Means grabbed his camera and headed out to Landa Park with the hope of snapping a few photos of a breathtaking green heron he’d spotted on earlier trips.

Catching sight of the gorgeous bird resting on a pier, Means headed toward it, camera in hand. But just as he approached, a splashing sound in the water below scared the heron away. With the subject of his photoshoot lost, Means turned his attention toward the strange noise.

“I heard a ruckus in the water and the Green Heron took off. And then I noticed something moving on the green mat of algae and river greenery in the middle of the river,” Means told KSAT. “It was too far away for me to see what I was looking at until I looked at it through my 500 mm camera lens.”

Looking through an ultra-telephoto lens, he spotted the source of the commotion. Near the water, a diamondback water snake was hard at work gulping down a large fish whole.

“It was an amazing sight. Something I had never seen before,” Means said. “It was quite dramatic watching this snake slowly swallow this fish. It would seem that the fish would be too big for this snake but snakes are able to dislocate/unhinge their jaws to allow for bigger prey.”

Did this diamondback water snake actually unhinge its jaw?

While the photographer is clearly passionate about wildlife, he isn’t quite right. The diamondback water snake didn’t unhinge its jaws. Actually, no snake does! Though this is an extremely widespread belief, it’s nothing more than a myth.

In mammals, such as humans, the lower bone of the jaw (mandible) is directly connected to the upper bone (maxilla). Snakes’ jaws have a much looser connection.

Rather than a hinge joint, snakes’ jaws are connected by stretchy ligaments. When it’s time to eat, these ligaments allow snakes to open their mouths wider than their bodies with ease – no unhinging required.

This stomach-turning talent gives snakes the ability to eat just about anything they can get their scales on. From howler monkeys to hyenas to alligators to full-grown deer, the largest snakes can scarf down truly unbelievable meals.

That said, could this diamondback water snake swallow an alligator? Of course not, it’s too small! Though talented in the feeding department, snakes don’t have superpowers.

Snakes also have to choose the size of their meals carefully – the larger the meal, the longer they have to rest and wait for the prey to digest, putting them at risk of becoming prey themselves.

Not to mention, attempting to eat something too large (such as an adult cow) can cause the snake’s stomach to rupture, killing the reptile in the process. Diamondback water snakes such as this one stick to much smaller prey, such as freshwater fish and frogs.