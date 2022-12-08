PHOTOS: Huge Shark Bites Texas Surfer After Bumping Him ‘From Underneath’

Multiple surfers in Texas experienced a crazy shark encounter at Corpus Christi Beach on Tuesday. Tommy Shilts, one of the surfers, said that his friend suffered a minor shark bite while surfing. The men were in the North Packery Channel, which is about 10 miles from Padre Island National Seashore.

Shilts said his friend, who is choosing to remain anonymous, was surfing further out than most people. He wanted to catch bigger waves. However, Shilts said his friend felt something bump him pretty hard from below while sitting on his board. The surfer throttled upwards and then got back on his board.

Once he reached the shore, Shilts said his friend had sizeable incisions on the bottom of his foot. He described them as crescent-shaped. He helped stopped the bleeding until lifeguards arrived on the scene.

According to Florida Today, shark bites are often crescent-shaped. They can appear as parallel cuts. Encounters may result in minor wounds, like bruises from a shark bump. However, some victims experience bone fractures.

According to the Coastal Fisheries Division with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, about 40 shark species are swimming around Texas waters. The blacktip lingers about 100 to 200 feet from shore where it goes after smaller fish.

Friend of Victim Says Surfer ‘Very Lucky’ to Survive Shark Attack

Shilts said his friend is feeling pretty fine about the incident, considering the circumstances. He called his friend “very lucky.” He said his friend’s foot feels tender. However, they don’t think it will take long to heal.

If bitten by a shark, you should seek emergency medical help immedaitely, according to officials with Padre Island National Seashore (PINS). Officials also said they strongly encourage people to not enter the water where fisherman are. It doesn’t matter what they’re fishing for either, they said.

“Keep in mind that sharks live in the water and are always there, so the only way to completely avoid a shark encounter is to not go into the water,” Kelly Taylor, public information officer for PINS, said.

“It’s just very rare, doesn’t happen often, just kind of wild,” Shilts said of the bite. “His bite, even though it looks pretty bad, he got off pretty easy in my opinion and he agrees.”

Apparently, surfers have noticed an increase in shark activity in the area in recent months, according to 3NEWS.

“The biggest thing is to not act like prey, you are entering into their home,” said Kesley Banks. Banks serves as an associate research scientist with the Center for Sportfish Science and Conservation at the HARTE Research Institute at A&M Corpus Christi.

Sharks may attack surfers for a variety of reasons. One reason is that the movements surfers make in the water can often resemble those of prey, such as a seal. This means a shark will come to investigate and sometimes will attack.