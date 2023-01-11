PHOTOS: Indiana Fire Dept. Declares ‘Bison Loose’ – Later Learns They Weren’t ‘Bison’ At All

“Animal identification was not covered at the academy,” the Noblesville Police Department lightheartedly posts after their “bison” incident. The incident? A loose herd of large brown bovines roaming the streets of their Indiana town.

“There are bison loose near 161st Street east of Hazel Dell Parkway. Please use alternative routes so they can be safely returned to their home,” the dept. initially announced in a social media post Monday afternoon. Thankfully, good news would follow less than an hour later.

“The animals have been returned to their pasture and the area is clear,” their follow-up read. This, of course, came after the excitement of officers getting to help wrangle America’s national mammal.

“NPD Days A officers with the assistance of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Indiana had the opportunity to corral bison! The bison is the US symbol of unity, resilience, and healthy landscapes and communities. Another instance of different departments working together to keep Noblesville safe!” their initial post would read alongside photos.

Those photos, however, had eagle-eyed residents chuckling:

Shortly after, Noblesville PD would update their post, citing “The animals are yaks and have been corralled and returned to their property… While they may not be as regal as bison, it was still a fun call.”

Excellent work by local authorities regardless. And as local journalist Gregg Montgomery reports, “No word from the fire department who owns the large bovines.”

What’s the Difference Between Yaks and Bison?

From a distance (or to the untrained eye, as NPD points out), these two bovines are easy to confuse. Each can sport deep, brown-to-black fur and are of the bovine family. But there are several key differences.

Physically, yaks can grow much longer and more pronounced horns. The species, also known as the domestic yak or Tartary ox, also sports long, shaggy fur that can be a variety of colors, including white. They are traditionally from the Himalayan region of the Indian subcontinent alongside the Tibetan Plateau, stretching as far north as Siberia.

A yak carrying belongings in Tibet, China, circa 1998. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

Yak can also approach the size of bison (or buffalo as many Americans still misidentify the species), but bison grow far larger. Female domestic yak average around 500 pounds, whereas males can reach 1,000+ pounds. This is large, yes, but the North American bison (which includes both forest and plains bison) can weigh well over a full ton.

Bison cows (females) typically weigh anywhere from 700 to 1,200 pounds, while bison bulls can push 2,200 pounds and rarely weigh less than 1,000, which is about the max weight for a large yak.

Colorized vintage souvenir photo postcard published in 1940 depicting the popular tourist destination and natural wonders of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, here an American Bison or Buffalo (Photo by Nextrecord Archives / Getty Images).

Today, North America ranchers raise both bison and yak as cattle. But the bison, even when “domestic,” remains a wild animal at their core and takes much more skill, time, and patience to raise.