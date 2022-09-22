PHOTOS: James Webb Telescope Captures New Images of Neptune and Its Rings

New stunning photos of Neptune have been released. The James Webb telescope captured the images that details the planet’s rings.

NASA’s James Webb telescope has done it again, and people can now see beautiful, sharp images of Neptune. CBS News shared the images, and they are something.

James Webb Telescope Captures Stunning Photos of Space

At the beginning of the month, the telescope captured yet another stunning image. NASA’s official Twitter page shared the photo.

“This Webb caught a giant space tarantula! Take a moment to stare into thousands of never-before-seen young stars in the Tarantula Nebula. @NASAWebb reveals details of the structure and composition of the nebula, as well as background galaxies,” they wrote in the caption.

This Webb caught a giant space tarantula! 🕸️ Take a moment to stare into thousands of never-before-seen young stars in the Tarantula Nebula. @NASAWebb reveals details of the structure and composition of the nebula, as well as background galaxies: https://t.co/DZePgDpPEH pic.twitter.com/aSmPDqgKTE — NASA (@NASA) September 6, 2022

The “tarantula” is 161,000 light-years from Earth. According to NASA, “the Tarantula Nebula is the largest and brightest star-forming region in the Local Group, the galaxies nearest our Milky Way. It is home to the hottest, most massive stars known.”

The photo of the “tarantula” was stunning. On NASA’s website, they wrote: “Despite humanity’s thousands of years of stargazing, the star-formation process still holds many mysteries – many of them due to our previous inability to get crisp images of what was happening behind the thick clouds of stellar nurseries.”

NASA Astronaut Shares Amazing Photo of Star Trails

A NASA astronaut, Donald Pettit, has traveled to the International Space Station (ISS) three times. When he had free time, he would take photos on his DSLR. There is a dome where the astronauts can go that overlooks space, and he would set up his camera there.

When he was last at the ISS a decade ago, he took a 15-minute exposure shot. The result was beautiful. He shared the photo to Reddit, and everyone was amazed.

He posted it under the title: “I captured something most astrophotographers can only dream about: I captured Star Trails from space. More details in comments.”

In the comments, he shared: “These are Star Trails taken from my previous mission to the ISS, Expedition 30, in 2012. I call it ‘Lightning Bugs.’ This is a 15-minute time exposure made by stacking 1 minute single exposures. I used a Nikon D3s, ISO 800, 24 mm lens at f5.6. In the photo, stars make arcing trails in deep space, while a huge thunderstorm pounds Earth below as seen from the time history of lightning flashes.”

He continued: “The atmosphere between them glows green with what scientists call airglow, which has a different excitation mechanism than auroras. I have many more images like this on my Instagram and Twitter. Please let me know if you would to see me post more here!”

Everyone commented asking him to post more. The images he captures is something most people would otherwise never see.