PHOTOS: Landowner Discovers ‘Hundreds of Deer Carcasses’ On His Property, Investigation Ensues

It’s a scene straight out of a horror film. Piles of bones, rotting flesh, and putrid hides lie in the middle of an Arkansas forest where “hundreds of deer carcasses” were discovered by the owner of the land.

“I can’t can’t get into details for various reasons… But here’s a huge shout out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s office and local Arkansas Game & Fish officers for solving a two crimes I reported less than 24 hours ago,” the landowner stated in a private Facebook post earlier this month. On Jan. 4, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office would send the shoutout live with several haunting photos.

“I reported both a timber theft where unknown subjects had sawed down & removed several cedar, cherry, & walnut trees without permission from some of our land,” the Arkansas man continues. The real shock, however, came when he discovered “the dumping of hundreds of deer carcasses as well as other assorted animal bones & guts on the same land.”

I can only imagine he smelled it before he saw it:

According to the Kansas City Star, the investigation led prosecutors to a resident of Clarksville, AR. The state’s Game and Fish Commission then learned that the guilty party was, ironically, receiving payment from a local processing and taxidermy business to discard of their carcasses. Instead, the Clarksville man was dumping the deer remains onto private property.

“The owner of the processing business was contacted and was unaware that (the man) was dumping the carcasses without the landowner’s permission,” the Game and Fish Commission adds. A class act, to be sure.

Bizarre Deer-Laden Crime Scene Leads to $1k Fine, 30-Day Jailtime, and Cleanup

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that we’re not dealing with a mass poaching incident. There are countless scenarios in which this pit of grotesque deer remains could’ve held a far worse outcome. Now, however, we know this Arkansas landowner was simply cursed with a lazy criminal.

As for said criminal, the man has been cited and will face a fine of up to $1,000. He also faces up to 30 days of jailtime. The Commission also says the man agrees to clean up the carcasses. Which is certainly the most satisfying portion of his punishment. I can imagine few scenarios less vile than having to clean that up.

Regardless, the Johnson Co. community is still outraged. “That had to have been a commercial processor. Absolutely ridiculous for them to do that on private property,” replies Nate A. to the Facebook post.

“Too bad property owners can’t address things the way it was handled once upon a time. If folks aren’t going to respect the law they should fear the consequences of breaking it,” adds Don K.

Definitely don’t put Don on your police force, Johnson County, and keep up the good work.