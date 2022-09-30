Hurricane Ian seemed to be winding down after it pummeled the state of Florida and left behind a wake of destruction across the state. But after making its way inland and being downgraded to a tropical storm, it turned back towards the Atlantic Ocean and regained strength. It’s now been reclassified to a hurricane once again, and Ian now has its sights set on the coast of South Carolina.

While the storm lost much of its life-threatening force, by no means should Ian’s resurgence be underestimated. The entire South Carolina coast is now under a hurricane warning. And people have had little time to fully prepare themselves.

Hurricane prep can mean a lot of things. Boarding up windows, tying down belongings, or even evacuating entirely. But some people prepare differently. Some get ready to bunker down for the long haul, so they need to stock up on essentials. One Myrtle Beach resident showed off her prep for the impending storm that could leave them without power. And it looks like they’re ready for a party.

Hurricane Prep here in Myrtle Beach! pic.twitter.com/HNduAz58Mb — cbladyvol (@cbladyvol1) September 30, 2022

Hurricane Ian Comes Back For Another Round of Destruction

With all of South Carolina’s coast under a hurricane warning, a steady stream of vehicles left Charleston on Thursday. Many likely heeding officials’ warnings to seek higher ground. Additionally, storefronts were sandbagged to ward off high water levels in an area prone to inundation.

On Friday morning in Charleston, powerful wind gusts bent tree branches and sent sprays of steadily falling rain sideways. Streets in the city were largely empty, an ordinarily packed morning commute silenced by the advancing storm.

As the storm progresses up the coast on Friday, conditions are being to escalate in Charleston where the storm is expected to make ground.

The hurricane warning stretched from the Savannah River to Cape Fear. With flooding likely across the Carolinas and southwestern Virginia. The forecast predicted a storm surge of up to 7 feet into coastal areas of the Carolinas, and rainfall of up to 8 inches.

Eyewall trying to wrap around the north side of the circulation. Likely to bring some stronger winds and very heavy rain to the northern Charleston County coast, perhaps into McClellanville and Awendaw. pic.twitter.com/BUMBwdFujR — Charleston Weather (@chswx) September 30, 2022

Ian had come ashore Wednesday on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. One of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. It flooded homes all across the state, cut off the only road access to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier, and knocked out electricity to 2.6 million Florida homes and businesses. Nearly a quarter of utility customers. More than 2 million people remain without power throughout the state as Ian makes its second landing in South Carolina.