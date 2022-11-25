PHOTOS: Young Girl Bags Monster Buck, Has the Best Reaction

When Bric Steward was told he could bring his stepdaughter to work, he knew it would be one for the books. Recently, Steward, who works for Drury Outdoors, created a family memory he and his stepdaughter will never forget when she was able to hunt her first monster buck.

We love seeing young hunters get out in nature and learn about hunting. So when a young hunter gets a deer, it’s just icing on the cake. Check out the pics below to see her reaction.

In the pics, viewers can see the little girl posing with her buck, which appears to be bigger than she is.

“We’re so blessed to be deer hunters and live this outdoor lifestyle! It’s even sweeter when you’re able to share it with your family and friends while finding a little luck along the way! Check out these family hunts that just hit,” the popular hunting broadcast company wrote in the caption.

It continued: “Bric Steward – Drury Outdoors’ daughter Quincy connected on her biggest buck yet and her reaction was pure excitement as she let out her “Inner CoonDog”! Brandon Jennings step-dad also got in on the fun by tagging this brute of a management buck after a perfect shot with his Winchester Repeating Arms!”

In Steward’s profile, it’s evident he wants to pass down his love of hunting to his children. “The outdoor lifestyle is how I grew up and what I hope I am able to pass on to my three daughters,” it reads.

Major country star teams up with Drury Outdoors for whitetail hunt

If Drury Outdoors rings a bell, it may be because they recently got one of country music’s hottest stars to join them for a hunt in Missouri. Fresh off the road from his Dangerous tour, Morgan Wallen traded a stadium show for a deer stand when he stopped off in Missouri to go rifle hunting with Drury Outdoors. During the trip, he partnered with owners Mark and Tay to get after some whitetail— which is exactly what they did. Check out the video from the hunt.

“Latest stop on Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous Tour… Missouri rifle cam. Tay & I filmed him the afternoon of opening day and it was ON!! Climbed in at 2pm and shortly after Morgan made a smokin’ shot. 151″ whitetail & one heck of a weekend,” the owner wrote in the caption.

The CMA Award winner rocked a highlighter orange vest and matching hat in the picture. According to Wallen, he’s officially caught the “hunting bug,” although he’s new to hunting.

“It’s my fourth buck ever, ’cause I’m kinda new to the sport, but I think I’m pretty in it now,” he admitted to Mark in the video as he grins from ear to ear.