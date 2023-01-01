pickup-driver-slams-into-bull-moose-on-north-dakota-highway

A North Dakota pickup driver somehow avoided any serious injuries after fatally striking a bull moose while on a local highway earlier this week.

According to FOX News, 50-year-old Steve Fleckenstein was headed home from work around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday (December 27th) when he hit a bull moose on U.S. Highway 83 between Baldwin and Wilton. Burleigh County Sheriff’s Maj. Jim Hulm responded to the incident and said that the animal was a “smaller bull moose,” but it caused significant damage to the driver’s 2013 Chevrolet pickup. The damage was enough to have the truck towed to a local body shop.

Speaking about the incident, Fleckenstein said, “It took me and the [responded] deputy all we had to get [the moose] off the shoulder and into the ditch.”

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department is able to issue a tag that allows someone to harvest an animal that is killed in a vehicle crash. However, if the driver or no one nearby wants the animal’s carcass, deputies may call around to find a taker. In this situation, Hulm said that a deputy ended up claiming the bull moose.

North Dakota Game & Fish Says Bull Moose Average 950 Pounds

The North Dakota Game & Fish reports that bull moose average 950 pounds, with a range of 550 to 1,300 pounds. Averages about 62 inches and 64 includes at the shoulder for both cows and bulls as well. The cows tend to be smaller than bulls, with an average weight of 880 pounds (range 600 to 1,130). The animal tends to have habitats in Aspen and boreal forests with lakes and wetlands. But they may extend their range into the prairie.

It was further reported that when it comes to antlers, only male bull and cow moose have them. “Main beam extends out and back, with small tines protruding from the edges of each palm,” the description reads. For moose, Breeding peaks in late September and early October with bulls tending individual cows, and at times defending harems. No permanent pair bonds. The gestation period averages about 231 days (range 216-264 days).

Along with sharing facts about bull and cow moose, the North Dakota Game & Fish also offers advice. First and foremost, it’s important to know that moose are wild animals and should be observed from a distance. People are to never approach the animal in an either urban or rural settings. It’s recommended to stay inside if there is one in farm yard or neighborhood.

Further it’s also important to never feed a moose. This means either leaving out food for them or event attempting to offer food directly to them. In the event that someone inadvertently crosses paths with the animal and it charges, it’s best to run away and attempt to get behind something solid. Such examples include a tree, vehicle, or building.