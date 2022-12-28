Pickup Truck Crash Leads to Two Wyoming Antelope Poachers’ Convictions

Traveling to Wyoming for some antelope hunting is a bucket list item for many hunters. Two Texas men wanted the thrill of the hunt a little too much, though. The pair of out-of-state poachers killed several antelope in Wyoming. They might have gotten away with it, too. But, they couldn’t keep their truck on the road. After a concerned citizen called the authorities, that wreck resulted in misdemeanor convictions, fines, jail time, and more.

Back in October, the pair of antelope poachers drove more than 1,600 miles from their homes in Texas to illegally hunt in Wyoming. According to K2 Radio Wyoming, “Adams said he killed one doe antelope and one buck antelope when they were driving on the evening of Oct. 15. Denmon said they killed three buck antelope.”

In the end, the pair of poachers pled guilty to killing three antelope among a litany of other charges. When it comes to hunting, there are few things worse than poaching. However, these two Texans managed to make it worse. K2 Radio reported, “They took the heads of the antelope and some of the meat from one of the bucks. However, they dumped the heads and meat in the sagebrush near the crash site.” In short, those animals died for nothing.

The wild thing is, they would have gotten away with it if they could’ve kept their truck on the road.

Auto Accident Leads to Jail Time for Pair of Antelope Poachers

After leaving the crime scene, the pair of antelope poachers crashed their pickup truck. This was just the beginning of their problems. Not long after the incident, the tow truck driver who hauled the Texans’ vehicle called the game warden. He reported seeing blood and hair in the bed of the truck. Additionally, he drove them to their hotel where he saw them carry in two rifles and a cooler with blood on it. Also, Denmon had blood on his pants.

That game warden inspected the poachers’ vehicle and confirmed that the hair belonged to an antelope. Additionally, he found numerous spent and unspent rounds of .22 long rifle ammunition, a laser boresight, and a rifle scope in the vehicle.

The game warden interviewed the Wyoming Highway Patrol officer who responded to the wreck. He said that Adams and Denmon claimed that the blood and hair were from a coyote that they had killed and photographed in the bed of their truck before dumping it.

Neither of the poachers had applied for a WY license before taking the antelope. Additionally, the investigation revealed that they killed the animals with .22-caliber rifles. They had fitted those rifles with homemade suppressors.

Charges and Sentences

The pair of antelope poachers pled guilty to several misdemeanors.

Adams pleaded guilty to:

Wanton destruction of a big game animal, two counts

Using an illegal caliber firearm to take big game

Shooting outside legal hours, two counts

Use of artificial light for hunting, two counts

Use of a silencer or suppressor to take big game, two counts

Accessory before/after the fact

Denmon pleaded guilty to:

Accessory before/after the fact

Wanton destruction of a big game animal

Using an illegal caliber firearm to take big game

Shooting outside legal hours

Use of artificial light for hunting

Use of a silencer or suppressor to take big game

Adams received 11.5 months of unsupervised probation and $19,070 in fines and restitution. Denmon received 11 months of unsupervised probation and $12,570 in fines and restitution. Additionally, the judge ordered Denomon to not possess firearms or deadly weapons.

Both antelope poachers were sentenced to and served 30 days in jail, according to the Wyoming Game & Fish Department. Additionally, they’ve lost their hunting, fishing, and trapping privileges nationwide for the next five years.

