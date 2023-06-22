Poachers jailed following police seizure of alligator with spear through skull

Florida police and wildlife officials recently apprehended two poachers on a Florida highway with a “freshly killed” alligator in the back of their truck, a spear still lodged in the animal’s skull.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, when a road ranger stopped to help what they thought was a stranded motorist. As they got closer, however, they realized the two individuals parked a great distance from the roadway were loading what appeared to be a deceased alligator into their vehicle.

Rather than approaching, the officer contacted the Florida Wildlife Commission. Using traffic cameras, FWC and highway patrol officials worked together to track the suspected poachers.

Inspecting the truck, officers discovered a small alligator wrapped in a tarp, the long metal shaft shot through its skull still connected to a speargun. “Both individuals were charged with the illegal take of an alligator and taken to jail,” FWC reported in a subsequent Facebook post.

As the FWC aptly put it, “poaching doesn’t pay.” Those interested in alligator hunting in Florida can do so – during the FWC-established alligator harvest. At no other time is hunting the state’s native reptiles acceptable.

Today, the gator population in Florida is thriving. There are around 1.3 million across the state, with the ancient animals inhabiting every county and nearly every body of freshwater. This wasn’t always the case, though.

Florida’s alligator population is an incredible conservation success story

In the 1960s, gators had become so scarce from overhunting that they were put on the endangered species list. This placed them under the protection of the Endangered Species Act, prohibiting the hunting of alligators and protecting their habitat.

It took decades, but their populations finally rebounded enough that gators were removed from the endangered species list in 1987. Florida’s healthy alligator population represents an incredible conservation success story and should be treated as such.

That’s not just an opinion, either. Though American alligators are no longer endangered, they remain a protected species under Federal law.

Florida law, specifically, states that killing or injuring an alligator is a third-degree felony. It’s also a felony to capture or keep an alligator or its eggs without a trapping or farming license. Those caught breaking these laws, such as the individuals who killed a gator with a speargun, could receive up to five years of prison time along with $5,000 in fines.

This was a clear case of poaching. The alligator didn’t barge into the Florida hunters’ backyard or take a dip in their pool. The hunters went to the gator’s habitat with a weapon, presumably with the express purpose of killing one.

Now, there are rare circumstances in which someone can claim self-defense in the killing of a gator. You can, of course, take action if an alligator attacks you or your pet.

If possible, however, it’s always better to contact the FWC rather than take matters into your own hands. Maintaining a safe distance from alligators (experts recommend 60 feet) protects you, your pets, and wildlife.