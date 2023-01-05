Poaching Investigation Underway as Elk Calf Found Killed With Arrow

North Carolina authorities are offering $6,000 to anyone who can help them find a poacher responsible for killing an elk calf.

Officials in Cherokee N.C. found the calf dead on the property of a senior center on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ (EBCI) Natural Resources Office said the animal had been shot with an arrow.

In North Carolina, elk hunting is currently banned because the “population is not at a level where hunting meets our management objectives.” But even if it were legal, the senior center is on Cherokee tribal land where certain animals, including elk, can’t ever be hunted.

Because of that, two organizations are offering reward money. The EBCI Natural Resources Office has promised $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest. And Help Asheville Bears (HAB) has added another $5,000 to the pot.

“Money will make people talk,” HAB founder Jody Williams told ABC News 13. “All it takes for evil to prevail is for good men and women to do nothing.”

Officials Are Offering Several Ways to Share Information Pertaining to the Elk Calf Poaching

Williams said that despite the name, HAB pledges to protect all animals, not just bears. Since its formation, it has offered reward money to bring justice to alligators, bald eagles, and service dogs.

“Who in their right mind would kill a calf?” she continued. “Just a little young one?… There are just evil people out there. That’s what HAB wants to fight against; to catch the wrongdoers because they ruin it for everybody. They ruin it for the hunter who waits all year and does this right; they ruin it for the nature watcher. Anytime you kill an elk calf, a bear cub, something young, it’s definitely not legal.”

Bobby Johns, an experienced hunter who visited the area just to see the Cherokee elk population, told the publication that there is simply no way that the poacher accidentally killed the animal

“If you’re close enough to shoot something with a bow, you can see what it is,” he explained.

“I don’t disagree with killing [an elk], but they’ve got places to do that,” Johns continued. “If we all poached, we’d just go kill what we want, but then you won’t have nothing left. There’s a reason why they section them off to where you can hunt them and not hunt them.”

Authorities ask anyone with information on the elk calf poaching to contact EBCI dispatch at 828-497-4131. HAB also has a tip-line at 855-SOS-BEAR.