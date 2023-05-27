Pod of 20 orcas ‘systematically attack’ passing ship in Spain

As orca attacks on passing ships continue to rise in prevalence, another incident occurred in the south of Spain. This time, a pod of some 20 orcas went after a large boat, shaking it “like a nutshell” for almost an hour.

On Monday afternoon, Captain Sébastien Destremau was navigating the waters off Cape Trafalgar in The Lancelot, his 15-ton ship. Suddenly, the crew noticed an orca pod approaching. At first, it appeared that they were simply passing through. Then the ramming started.

“We saw about 20 orcas arrive,” Destremau explained to radio station France Bleu. “The group split in two. Eight to 10 of them began to systematically attack our rudder.”

In an effort to reduce the damage, both to himself and the cetaceans, the captain lowered the sails and stopped the ship. According to the guidelines published by Grupo de Trabajo Orca Atlantica, this is the first step in encouraging the animals to move along.

The guidelines also recommend taking your hands off the rudder wheel, keeping a low profile on deck to minimize interest, and documenting the encounter, if possible.

Destremau followed each of these instructions to the letter. The orca pod, however, was relentless. Rather than losing interest, they continued to ram the boat – and after 20 minutes of standing aboard the shaking ship, the captain grew frustrated.

“I put the engine back on,” Destremau recalled. “I moved forward and backward depending on the orcas to prevent them from approaching the rudder. This strategy raised questions among the crew because we were afraid of annoying them more.”

“As the killer whales weren’t budging, I started making very tight circles, with the bar at full throttle and, after a few minutes, they left. But I don’t know if this was useful or if they would have left anyway.”

What are orca pods confusing ship rudders with?

In this encounter and all those previous, the orca pod uses their impeccable hunting skills to launch coordinated attacks on the rudders of passing ships. Now, the first question that might come to mind here is, “What do orcas confuse ship rudders with?”

This is solid logic, especially considering shark attacks are the result of mistaken identity. Curious sharks approach swimming, surfing, or paddling humans thinking they’re seals or other large marine mammals. They bite, realize the flavors are all wrong, and swim away.

Here’s the interesting thing about orcas, though – they aren’t confused at all.

Orcas are incredibly intelligent creatures. They don’t attack humans, for example, because they know exactly what humans are (not fish, seals, whales, etc.) and have no interest in tasting them, despite the fact that orcas are actually higher than sharks on the food chain.

In these attacks, orca pods aren’t mistaking passing ships for prey or attempting to get to the humans on board. Though the exact reason remains unknown, scientists have two strong theories.

One traumatized orca could be behind rise in ship attacks

The first is simple: they think it’s fun. Working together to put a passing ship out of commission? What a fun game for an orca pod!

The second theory is less light-hearted. Scientists believe one female, White Gladis, was traumatized when she was struck by a vessel in the past. So traumatized, in fact, that she began to see ships as threats and now lashes out to defend herself.

Extremely social, community-driven animals, orcas do nothing solo. So when Gladis’ pod saw that she was attacking ships, the rest of the orcas joined in solidarity. The behavior then spread throughout the area’s orca community and they now all take on ships as they pass through.

It’s important to note, however, that the spike in this behavior doesn’t mean every ship suffers damage as it navigates Spain and Portugal.

“In more than 500 interaction events recorded since 2020, there are three sunken ships,” biologist and GTOA representative López Fernandez explained to Live Science. “We estimate that killer whales only touch one ship out of every hundred that sail through a location.”