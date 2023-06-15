Pod of 30 orcas spotted playing ‘like a bunch of puppies’ in California bay

An unusually large group of 30 orcas was recently spotted enjoying a hearty celebration of a successful hunt in California, the lively party surprising even the most experienced marine biologists in the area.

Orca sightings are relatively common in Monterey Bay, occurring multiple times per month year-round. Between April and June, sightings often ramp up even more as pods use gray whale migration to their advantage, working together like a pack of wolves to hunt down the slow-moving cetaceans.

Well, Sunday’s gray whale hunt was apparently particularly fruitful, as a huge crowd of the playful predators gathered together to celebrate their full bellies.

The animals were so joyous, in fact, that Nancy Black, an orca expert with more than 30 years of experience, said she’s never seen anything like it.

The whale hunting celebration was a one-of-a-kind gathering

First of all, the group in itself was a strange sight. Orca pods typically consist of families of three to seven individuals led by a matriarch, either a mother or a grandmother. This wasn’t one, not two, but eleven family groups.

Then there was the length of their party. A highly social, playful species, it’s not uncommon to see a pod having a whale of a time together in the water. This celebration, however, lasted over eight hours! During this time, the orcas would take turns breaching and slapping their tails against the surface. Meanwhile, others wrestled and happily swam in circles around the group.

“Just like kids that are in a park, they get excited and play with the other kids and may be more active,” Black told The Guardian. “The little ones were wrestling and rolling like a bunch of puppies.”

It’s also unclear how the orcas organized their party. They can communicate, of course, but their vocalizations only travel about 10 miles. Because of that, they’re typically reserved for communication within individual family groups.

Somehow, however, word spread that the gray whales were moving through Monterey. And rather than compete for prey, the orcas all “hung out together,” hunting and celebrating as one.

Orcas pass down knowledge from one generation to the next

Among those in attendance was Emma, an orca famous for her gray whale hunting prowess. She and her family gained notoriety for killing a baby gray while in 15 minutes flat. Typically, this process takes around two hours.

With Emma was her daughter, Louise, who was undoubtedly getting a lesson in whale hunting from her mother. Emma’s mother, Xena, however, was not among those at the feast and subsequent celebration.

At birth, orcas are around 8 feet in length and 300 pounds. These immense infants are born with many important innate abilities, such as swimming and nursing. The vast majority of their skills, however, they learn from their mothers.

Like humans, orcas pass knowledge through families and from one generation to the next. It’s how fads take hold among family groups, such as wearing dead salmon as hats or destroying the rudders of passing ships. It also means Louise will be every bit the expert whale hunter that Emma is, as will her children and grandchildren.