Poisoned Barred Owl Rescue Highlights Dangers of Rodenticide

As New York City continues to root for Flaco’s freedom, this Boston barred owl rescue highlights the grave threat to raptor survival.

For over 13 years, Flaco the Eurasian eagle owl called Central Park Zoo home. Now, he’s taking NYC’s only wild space for all its worth. As Flaco dines on city rats, however, it’s only a matter of time before he meets a similar fate to this wild cousin; something that gives a wildlife tech no pleasure to write.

Out in the trees of Boston’s Faneuil Hall, a barred owl was spotted roosting near Quincy Market. He was lethargic, and before long, concerned locals began to spot bleeding. Both are strong indicators of poisoning in wildlife. The culprit? Rodenticide.

More commonly known as rat or mouse poison, rodenticides are highly-toxic. They kill rodents (and anything that consumes them over time) with slow-acting toxins that block the synthesis of vitamin K, which prevents normal blood clotting. The end result is death by internal bleeding.

When a predator consumes toxified prey, they ingest these same toxins, then suffer the same fate. It is a slow, agonizing death if left untreated.

Flaco has been photographed eating Central Park rats. And as any New Yorker will tell you, rodenticide is heavily used in the boroughs to cull their vast rodent problems. It’s not just New York, however. The majority of America’s urban and rural areas use rat poisons to kill unwanted pests. And as they do, wild owls like this barred pay the price.

Boston Barred Owl ‘was one rat or one mouse away from dying’

Luckily for the Boston barred, the owner of Tall Pines Tree School in Carlisle, Andrew Joslin, was able to capture and rescue him.

“I threw the throwing hook near it just to disturb it and it definitely had a clumsy flight. It sort of dropped down,” Joslin tells local WCVB 5. After a successful retrieval, Joslin would send the owl to Cape Ann Wildlife in Gloucester.

“I really thought that if we didn’t get the owl (Monday), I don’t know how much longer it really had,” Cape Ann’s Jim Joyce adds of his new patient.

If left alone, the wild barred owl would’ve slowly bled to death; a process that had already begun. “I think it was one rat or one mouse away from dying, putting it right over the top. It was pretty sick,” cites state and federally-licensed falconer Diane Welch for the outlet.

If caught in time, however, rodenticide-inflicted wildlife stand a good chance of recovery. The effects they have on animals are well-documented and easy enough to counteract. Which is why the owl is now “looking healthier” amid his stay at Cape Ann Wildlife.

Flaco may not be so lucky. NYC officials and Central Park Zoo staff are opting to let the Eurasian eagle owl live out his days wild and free instead of capturing him for a return to his small enclosure. While this should be best-case-scenario, Flaco is not native to New York, let alone this continent. And even if he were, dining on a highly-toxified rodent population – and fending with the heaviest traffic in the U.S. – is no way to leave an owl.