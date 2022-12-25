‘Polar Bear Capital’ Seeing Rapid Die-Off as Arctic Sea Ice Melts

These polar bears aren’t having the best Christmas season, as their environment is rapidly disappearing under their paws.

Polar bears in Canada’s Western Hudson Bay have been dying in rapid numbers. Scientists and researchers have determined that cubs and female bears are having a particularly hard time.

The town of Churchill on Western Hudson Bay is known as the ‘Polar Bear Capital of the World.’ In 2021, surveyors found an estimated 618 bears. This was down dramatically from 2016, when researchers estimated 842 lived there.

“The actual decline is a lot larger than I would have expected,” said Andrew Derocher. Derocher serves as a biology professor at the University of Alberta. He has studied polar bears around Hudson Bay for almost four decades. However, Derocher was not involved in this current study.

Since 1980, polar bears in the area have had their populations decrease by around 50%. Most researchers contribute these plummeting populations to the shrinking and dissolving of ice that is so crucial to their survival and continuity. CBS News reports that the Arctic has warmed twice as quickly as the rest of the world due to climate change.

Researchers Predict Greater Population Losses for Polar Bears in the Future

This ice is necessary for polar bears to have advantages hunting and reproducing. Researchers are sounding alarms at the rise in deaths for these polar bears, saying that their deaths are a foreshadowing of greater losses.

“Those are the types of bears we’ve always predicted would be affected by changes in the environment,” said Stephen Atkinson. Atkinson serves as the lead author of the study. He has studied polar bears for over 30 years.

Moreover, the fact that the loss of ice is affecting females and cubs the worst doesn’t bode well for their reproduction capabilities. Sustaining populations in the future will be challenging, researchers say.

“It certainly raises issues about the ongoing viability,” Derocher said. “That is the reproductive engine of the population.”

Derocher also elaborated that “you simply have fewer young bears that survive and become adults,” which will further decimate their population.

Hopefully, these populations can recover through conservation efforts to return to their former prominence in the region.