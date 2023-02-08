Polar Bear That Killed Alaskan Mother & Son Was ‘Older, In Poor Health,’ Officials Believe

According to state wildlife veterinarian Dr. Kimberlee Beckmen, Alaska’s first fatal polar bear attack in 30 years was likely the result of the animal’s old age and “poor physical health.”

At 2:30 PM on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in Wales, Alaska (a village within the state’s Seward Peninsula), a polar bear appeared out of a fierce “white out” blizzard. Charging into town, it mauled 24-year-old Summer Myomick and her 1-year-old child, Clyde Ongtowasruk, killing them both. Their deaths were the first to occur in Alaska from a polar bear in over three decades.

Dr. Beckmen would collect and examine samples from the bear’s head the day after the attack once weather allowed. The results of her analysis, released Monday, show the polar bear was an adult male. Adult male polar bears can exceed 2,000 pounds and 12-feet-tall in their prime. But Beckmen believes this individual was “probably older and in poor physical health.”

One of Beckmen’s samples, a tooth, has been sent for testing that will determine the bear’s exact age. This could take months, however.

Other likely culprits for the bear’s aggression have been ruled out. Standard tests for rabies, distemper, toxoplasmosis, and avian influenza all came back negative.

“There is no definitive explanation as to why the bear was in poor body condition,” the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service offer in a joint statement.

Aging and/or ailing wildlife can become more aggressive towards perceived threats. More aptly, ailing predators will choose to seek less energy consuming prey, or an “easy hunt.” For the polar bear in question, this could’ve resulted in the targeting of Myomick, her child, and their village in general.

New Details Emerge on Fatal Polar Bear Attack

According to AP, school employees began hitting the bear with shovels once the attack began. It would then turn on them, chasing them back into their school where the principal would slam the door shut in an effort to protect the classrooms in session.

The polar bear’s attack continued until a village resident arrived with a gun, shooting it. Both Myomick and her 1-year-old were dead by this time, however. Wales is considering reinstating bear patrols as a result.

“There’s absolutely discussion now in Wales, saying, ‘Hey, maybe things have changed to the point that we need this, and how do we do that?’” offered Susan Nedza, chief administrator for the Bering Strait School District, following the pair’s deaths.

Attacks on humans by the species remain remarkably rare. But the warming of Earth’s Arctic region is forcing starving bears into human civilization (and further south) than ever before. They’re in search of prey, and humanity falls into that category. Which is why many Arctic regions have never let their bear patrols lapse as parts of Alaska have.

Yet as the Earth changes, wildlife continues to adapt. In August of last year, a polar bear attacked and injured a French tourist in remote Norway. And as they move further south, the species is beginning to mate with brown bears in increasing numbers. “Pizzly bears” now exist in the wild as a result.