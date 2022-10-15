Police Discover Body Parts ‘Protruding From’ Oklahoma River During Search for Missing Men

In the midst of the search for four missing Oklahoma bikers, police have discovered human remains “protruding from” the surface of Deep Fork River. Police have yet to confirm the identity of the remains, however, they have contacted the families of the missing men “out of respect” to notify them of the discovery.

Police first became aware of the missing bikers on Sunday evening when four men didn’t return home from a scheduled bike ride. Loved ones didn’t hear from Mark Chastain, 32, his brother Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, and had little knowledge of where the men may have been, according to authorities. Initially, the group left with their bicycles from one home in Okmulgee at roughly 8 p.m.

A witness later claimed to see the men walking around at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, but police have not confirmed this sighting or others that locals have reported to the station.

According to Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice, they were able to ping Mark Chastain’s cell phone at a salvage yard. Apparently, only two of the four men had phones with them, to begin with. Both phones went straight to voicemail following the group’s departure.

“The longer they’re missing, the more concerned I am, but I have yet to find any evidence that there’s any foul play involved,” Prentice said, per the New York Post.

This was the latest development in the search until the discovery of the body parts in the Oklahoma river.

Mark Chastain’s wife told Fox News Digital that she is heartbroken over the incident.

Police Suspect Foul Play Is Involved Following Discovery in Oklahoma River

At 1:49 p.m. on Friday, police arrived at the sight on the Oklahoma river where a caller had reported seeing “suspicious items.”

“There is definitely what appears to be body parts protruding from the water,” Prentice said, noting the remains were “immediately adjacent to a bridge.”

Authorities have not revealed what body parts were present at the scene or if there were any identifying items with them. However, Prentice seems more certain than ever that foul play may be a part of this case.

“This is what I would call evidence that there’s potentially foul play involved,” Prentice said.

So far, they have not found any bicycles at or near the crime scene. Though, there are quite a few bike trails in the area, including those at Lake Eufaula State Park. Prentice also could not confirm how many bodies were in the Oklahoma river.

Teams will likely be working through the night and even until tomorrow to document the scene and collect evidence. Although, Prentice said it is possible that they suspend their efforts until tomorrow morning, instead.