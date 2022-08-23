Police Respond to ‘Dead Body’ on Popular Beach, Get a Shocking Surprise

Police in Chon Buri Province, Thailand, were in for a surprise when they responded to reports of a dead body on a popular tourist beach. Bang Saen Beach is a hot spot for travelers because of its close proximity to the cities of Bangkok and Pattaya. Its name comes from the story of two lovers, Saen and Sam Muk, who drowned together. Could this incident have been a reenactment of the folktale?

Not quite. When police arrived at Bang Saen, they found that the reported corpse was really the body of a discarded sex doll. Not quite the tale of devoted lovers we’re looking for here. But, an interesting tale nonetheless. The doll was of hyper-realistic fare, not the novelty blow-up dolls you can buy at the back of a Spencer’s Gifts I’m sure you’re thinking of. Apparently, it’s a Japanese model called the “AV Idol,” according to the New York Post.

According to the outlet, which featured the unfortunate photos, the doll appeared face-down in the sand with a shirt draped over its head. Only, police found out later, it didn’t even have a head. There are so many things I could say about that, but I’ll refrain. Most of these comments involve the serial killer Edmund Kemper, but you can look that up for yourself.

In general, this is just a hilarious case of mistaken identity, so to speak. But, it’s also not the first time this has happened. Back in June, police in Japan received a call about a drowning woman. When they arrived on the scene, they were shocked to realize it was a life-size sex doll floating in the water. Poor thing. She should have been wearing a lifejacket.

‘Dead Body’ Washes Up On Beach, Police Shocked; Elsewhere, Woman Gets Life-Size Colonel Sanders Statue Returned

In other weird news, a woman’s life-size Colonel Sanders statue was returned safe and sound to her front porch. 92-year-old Gloria Reyes from Fair Oaks, California has had a Colonel Sanders statue sitting outside her house for 40 years. She dresses him up for every holiday, and he became a beloved staple in the neighborhood over the years. Last week, the statue was stolen from her front porch.

Police found the perpetrator trying to pawn the statue two days later. They collected the stolen Colonel and took him back to the station, where they put him to work before returning him to Reyes. The Sacramento Police Department posted a photo of the statue sitting behind one of their desks, hard at work.

“I feel happy that the old boy’s back…and that he can keep putting a smile on people’s faces,” said Reyes. Now she can happily continue to dress the Colonel up in holiday outfits for years to come. I’m sure the neighborhood is just as thrilled as Reyes is that the Colonel is back at his post.