Popular Beach Washed Away in California During Bomb Cyclone

A popular beach has reportedly washed away in California during the bomb cyclone that continues to wreak havoc on the west coast.

According to FOX Weather, the town of Capitola in Santa Cruz County witnessed the popular beach’s demise as the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river caused high waves and extensive flooding. A resident managed to grab some footage at the Stockton Avenue bridge over Soquel Creek in Capitola. It showed the beach has disappeared under brown water.

CBS News also reported that Santa Cruz evacuated its wharf due to the bomb cyclone damage. “Strong waves are crashing on West Cliff Dr., and West Cliff Dr. will be closed from Pelton to Almar. These intense waves are pushing large rocks onto the road as well. Please be careful near any bodies of water as we still have high wind advisories, and there could be dangerous conditions,” city officials confirmed.

It was also reported that residents in the area should avoid all bodies of water wile under a flood warning.

After Bomb Cyclone Hits Bay Area, Atmospheric River Brings Rain, Wind, & Flooding

Following the bomb cycle storm hitting the Bay Area on Wednesday, the atmospheric river continued on and caused extensive damage with rain, wind, and flooding.

CBS News stated that storm cells would bring scattered showers and potential thunderstorms to the Bay Area throughout the day on Thursday. Eventually, it was going to finally taper off. Light to moderate rainfall rates was expected on Thursday. Additional rain over already-saturated soils could result in flooding concerns. This means a Flood Watch was in effect.

Although a High Wind Warning ended on Thursday morning, a Wind Advisory was issued for higher terrains. The wind gusts ended up in the 40 to 65 mph range.

Luckily for the area, drier conditions were anticipated for Thursday night into Friday morning. The Bay Area would have a bit of a break after the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river.

Meanwhile, it was reported that a pier on Seacliff State Beach in Aptos collapsed during the bomb cyclone. In response to the extensive damage on the state’s coast, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency. This is to address the destruction caused by both the clone and the atmospheric river.

“California is mobilizing to keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm,” Governor Newsom stated. “This state of emergency will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support local officials in their ongoing response.”

As part of the state of emergency declaration, it is advised that those in California avoid non-essential driving. Those within the state are also advised to plan for batteries and other alternative power sources if power outages occur.