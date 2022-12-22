Popular Ski Resort Forced To Close Due To Extreme Cold Temperatures

A ski resort in Neihart, Montana is shutting down for a couple of days due to an arctic blast that’s bringing deadly temperatures to the area.

Much of the United States has scary weather in store for the holiday weekend, including Big Sky Country, which may see temperatures drop as low as -34 degrees. Wind chills could also hit -60. Because of that, Showdown Montana announced on Facebook that it had to close its slopes to keep staff and visitors safe.

“We will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 21 & Thursday, Dec. 22 due to the extreme cold weather that is forecasted,” the resort wrote on Facebook. “We will re-open on Friday, December 23rd, and be open every day through Monday, January 2, except Christmas Day.”

Neihart is having the worst of the blast today. The high only peaked at -19, and tonight, Showdown Montana will suffer through a dangerous -34. Tomorrow won’t be much warmer, though. The high is expected to hit -15 and the low will likely drop to -24.

Ski Resort Seeing Temps That Can Cause Quick and Fatal Hypothermia

Weather that cold is obviously incredibly dangerous, but many people don’t understand just how quickly it can affect them. At 30 below zero, it only takes 10 mins for hypothermia to set in.

“Hypothermia is a medical emergency when your body loses heat faster than it can produce it,” Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at New York’s Lenox Hill Hospital, told CBS News. “As your body temperature drops, your heart, brain, and internal organs cannot function. Without aggressive resuscitation and rapid rewarming, you will ultimately not survive.”

How long someone can survive hypothermia depends on several factors. But in some cases, it can be fatal within 30 minutes.

Extreme cold can also cause frostbite. And people are particularly susceptible to that or hypothermia if they leave their homes because tree branches become brittle and can lead to downed power lines. Cars can also break down because of how the weather affects their engines.

Many cities in Montana will remain under a wind chill warning until Friday morning. Those warnings are also coupled with winter storm warnings that could bring up to eight inches of snow. The National Weather Service warns that “roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen.”

Luckily, Montana will get a break from the cold on Friday afternoon when highs will feel balmy in the 30s. But other parts of the country will continue to feel the chill until after Christmas Day.