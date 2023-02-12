Possibly Rabid Coyote Attacks Student at New York College

New York authorities are cautioning residents and students in the Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park areas after a possibly rabid coyote attacked a student at the state’s Marist College.

According to reports, the wild animal allegedly bit the student on the leg. Before, people spotted the coyote near the college’s Leo Hall. Now, officials are reminding people to stay vigilant.

“The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health (DBCH) alerts residents, including Marist College students, that an aggressive coyote was observed on Marist’s campus in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, February 7th,” Dutchess New York County Health Officials said on Wednesday. “It is unknown at this time if the animal is rabid.”

After the animal bit the student, school officials made contact with the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department. Then, the department worked with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to find the coyote.

“Do not approach and keep pets away,” the health officials said in the post. They also cautioned residents to keep away from these wild animals at all costs.

According to the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health, “between September 2022 and February 2023,” multiple “aggressive coyotes” were spotted in and around the Town of Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park area, including Marist College in the Town of Poughkeepsie, The Culinary Institute of America in the Town of Hyde Park, and Hyde Park Drive-In in the Town of Hyde Park.

New York authorities still working to find and trap potentially rabid coyote

Now, officials urge all students, faculty, and staff in the areas to use extreme caution while in the area.

After the coyote bit the student, he was given medical attention, and campus security offered assistance.

According to Curtis Rodriguez, a friend of the student, his friend had to get “rabies shots” after the incident. Despite this, he says he’s back on campus and going to classes.

“He’s going to classes, he is fine. He’s walking perfectly, he had to get rabies shots,” Rodriguez said about his friend.

However, it’s still unclear if the coyote in question was infected with rabies. At this time, authorities are still trying to find and trap the animal.

“Wild animals should remain wild, we should not try to interact with them, we should try to avoid them, and normally wild animals will try to avoid humans too,” said Dutchess County Health Commissioner Dr. Livia Santiago-Rosado.

The DBCH also announced that if any physical contact between a coyote and a person or pet occurs, the individual should report the incident as soon as possible to authorities.