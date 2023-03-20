Potentially Rabid Mountain Lion Attacks Arizona Man, Sparks Fierce Hunt

A 64-year-old man was attacked while rafting with 10 others along the Salt River, prompting Arizona authorities to hunt down the mountain lion responsible.

The attack occurred on Thursday, March 16 when the mountain lion approached the rafting group unprovoked. As the rafters camped on the edge of the Salt River, the wild animal set upon the 64-year-old.

Gila County Animal Care & Control reports the attack continued until 10 other rafters in the man’s group managed to beat the cougar back using their rafting paddles.

“Eventually, the mountain lion was kept at bay while other campers headed to safety on their rafts,” the department cites.

No further details are available on the victim. But the mountain lion remains at large in the area, officials add. Currently, “hunters with hound dogs” are pursuing the wild animal for capture. “Gila County Animal Care & Control Officers; San Carlos Game and Fish; White Mountain Apache Tribe and Arizona Game and Fish responded to the situation and have increased surveillance in the area,” the first part of their report concludes.

Is This Gila, Arizona Mountain Lion Rabid?

Such an aggressive and immediate hunt, combined with the rest of Gila County Animal Care & Control Officers news release, point to the cougar likely being rabid. Rabies virus causes unusual behavior in mammals, with aggression being a common side effect.

Mountain lions are carriers of rabies, and the virus is not uncommon in the species. If this Arizona lion is rabid, it would certainly explain the unprovoked attack on a large group of people.

In addition, the department’s report directly moves into protection and prevention methods against rabies. “The best way to protect yourself and your pets is to keep your pets vaccinated against rabies. It is also crucial for people to take additional precautions, such as avoiding wildlife and other unknown animals that may have been previously exposed to rabies. Please refrain from feeding wild animals, pursuant to county ordinance 2023-03,” the report cites.

No further details on the mountain lion’s condition are available at this time. If the animal is suspected to be rabid, however, it will be killed regardless. Full cross sections of both the brainstem and cerebellum are required for valid testing of rabies. This requires the death of the animal. Typically, removal of the head, immediate refrigeration, then transportation to a secure testing facility follows.

Tips to Reduce Risk of Exposure to Rabies Virus:

As Gila County Animal Care & Control asks, please follow these simple precautions to reduce the risk of exposure to the rabies virus:

Avoid domestic animals that are acting strangely or unusually

Instruct children to avoid approaching any non-domesticated animal regardless of its behavior

Advise children to tell an adult if an animal bites or scratches them

If you are local to the Gila County area and see a sick or dead animal, or an animal acting abnormally in the area, please report it to Gila County Animal Care & Control at 928-425-5882 (Globe).