President Biden to Survey Hurricane Ian Flood Damage in Florida

President Joe Biden is visiting Florida Wednesday one week after Hurricane Ian made landfall on the state’s western coast. The storm, which decimated multiple cities and towns, left behind unimaginable flood damage, with Biden set to survey that damage across Fort Myers.

According to the Daily Mail, the meeting between Biden and DeSantis might not be a warm one. While the president authorized tons of emergency help amid and following Ian, the outlet reports DeSantis, alongside Senator Rick Scott, are two of Biden’s most prominent critics. Nevertheless, after viewing the devastation FL’s residents have endured, we’re hoping something positive comes out of the Wednesday meeting.

Per the outlet, Biden plans to focus prominently on the victims of Hurricane Ian. As of now, the politicians’ meeting is expected to be apolitical, though that remains to be seen. With tension brewing between the men amid the aftermath of Hurriane Ian, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized the importance of addressing the devastation left behind.

“There will be plenty of time…to discuss differences between the president and the governor,” the press secretary informed the media. “But now is not the time. When it comes to delivering and making sure that the people of Florida have what they need, we are one.”

President Biden Pledging Further Support After Storm Causes $60 Billion In Damage

Surveying the flooding damage across FL is one of many concerns that Biden will address. With Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell joining Biden on the trip, the pair should address mass power outages, homelessness, and more.

Aside from mass fatalities, 109 so far, more than 300,000 homes and businesses remain without power. Power outages, however, have begun to lead to more dangerous problems such as looting, with four individuals arrested on charges of last Thursday.

Altogether, officials have estimated that Hurricane Ian resulted in more than $60 billion worth of damages across FL. That said, Biden has already promised that the federal government will cover 100% of the cost of repairs, including costs incurred by “debris removal and emergency protective measures.” These efforts are set to last for the next 60 days as Floridians begin picking up the pieces of their lives that weren’t washed away in Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters and storm surges.

Medical Examiners Reveal Horrifying Reality in Manner of Deaths Following Hurricane Ian

Homelessness, looting, and property loss are all tragic fates, however, none are quite as tragic as the manner of death in which some Floridians perished during Hurricane Ian. As medical examiners work to keep up with the growing number of fatalities caused by the storm, they’ve revealed some of the most tragic deaths so far.

Reports state a 96-year-old man, the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian so far, died after becoming trapped beneath a car in rising floodwaters. A 71-year-old woman died Thursday after she stepped out to smoke a cigarette and a wind gust blew her off her porch, striking her head on concrete. A 54-year-old man died when he became trapped in his window, trying to escape his house as it took in water.

One of the most tragic deaths so far came as a suicide. A 73-year-old, reportedly devastated by the damage and destruction caused by the storm, shot himself.

Our thoughts are with Florida as recovery efforts continue.