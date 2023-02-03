Professional Bull Riding Is Getting More And More Popular

There’s just something about a good ole fashioned rodeo that gets the people going. While America’s rodeo culture has historically been strongest out west and down in Texas, professional bull riding is now growing in popularity across the entire country. The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) circuit was launched in 1992, but these days it’s getting even more and more popular than ever before.

There seems to be a modern cultural shift currently happening in our country. America is getting back to its wild roots. Hunting and fishing license sales are up as people are spending more time in the great outdoors. It also just seems like Cowboy Sh*t is as popular as it’s ever been in modern history. The buzz about the television show Yellowstone is at a record high. That also coincides with the rapidly growing popularity of Professional Bull Riding.

Back on January 6th, 2021, the Wall Street Journal officially announced that “the toughest eight seconds on dirt” would be turning into a team sport. 8 rodeo franchises were established in major cities across the country. Those 8 teams are the Arizona Ridge Riders, Austin Gamblers, Carolina Cowboys, Kansas City Outlaws, Missouri Thunder, Nashville Stampede, Oklahoma Freedom, and Texas Rattlers.

Pro Bull Riding Became A Team Sport Last Year And It Changed Everything

The PBR circuit now has backing from big-money billionaires, including Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris. PBR’s shift from a niche hobby circuit to the big leagues started back in 2015. That’s when Endeavor Group Holdings, one of the largest talent agencies in Hollywood bought the PBR league for $100 million.

Then came the decision to turn pro bull riding from an individual event to a team sport. The team format and newfound financial backing have infused the world’s biggest rodeo league with an insane level of star power, popularity, and prize money. The Sports Business Journal reports that during its first season, the team series awarded $14 million in prize money. A grand total of 192,000 fans attended all the events. The highest-attended weekend rodeo of the year took place in Nashville with 22,438 fans in attendance.

The sport is pretty simple and straightforward. A cowboy gets on the back of a bull and just tries to hang on for as long as possible. The goal is to make it 8 seconds. It’s an action-packed 8 seconds though. PBR cowboys have said those 8 seconds feel more like an eternity of “controlled rage.” It’s a ride even more turbulent than a hurricane.

What it takes to be a big-time rodeo cowboy can be summed up by the words one of the best bull riders in the world wears on the back of his vest every time he hops on a bucking bull. It simply says “I’m crazy.”

The total scores of each individual bull rider are aggregated together to form a team score. According to Outkick, each team has 7 riders on the main roster and 5 on their practice squad. For each event, 5 riders from each team are activated to compete.

PBR’s Popularity Currently Surging Across America

With the new team format currently in place, ticket sales and TV viewership numbers for bull riding are exploding across the country. The growth in popularity was recently showcased by a rodeo in the place you’d least expect it. There is arguably no bigger event venue in America than the bright lights of New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and they just packed the house there for the Big Apple’s first rodeo. Now the sport has gotten bigger, crazier, and more strategic than anyone ever previously imagined a rodeo could be.

The PBR team series now includes a 10-weekend regular season that leads into an annual playoff tournament. Each team hosts a 3-day regular season event in their home city throughout the season. Each of those events has already been drawing huge crowds too. Things show no sign of slowing down either.

The projections for the team series indicate the sport is only going to keep getting more and more popular. As teams plant deeper roots and establish bigger fanbases, the sky is the limit for the potential growth of Professional Bull Riding.

Nashville Stampede Claimed Inaugural PBR Team Championship

The inaugural season of the PBR team series was very competitive. The championship was ultimately won by the Nashville Stampede. After finishing the regular season last in the rankings, the cowboys from Music City made an improbable Cinderella run through the playoffs to win the whole damn thing.

“The inaugural PBR Team Series season was one of incredible drama and parity – seven of the eight teams reached the No. 1 ranking at one point during the 11-game season, and the Nashville Stampede reached that pinnacle when it counted most,” said Sean Gleason, CEO, and Commissioner, PBR. “Despite early struggles, led by Coach Justin McBride and GM Tina Battock, the Stampede stuck to their strategy, believed in themselves, and stayed hungry. They got hot at the perfect time to storm through the Championship weekend in Las Vegas. It may be the greatest story ever rode. We thank them, and all of the league’s great coaches and GMs for making our inaugural season one that exceeded our expectations.”

The 2023 PBR Team Series will resume this summer. The new season kicks off during the 126th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The team championship will take place in late October in Las Vegas.

With the countdown to the next season on, we here at Outsider look forward to taking a deep dive into in-depth coverage of the world’s biggest rodeos… Welcome To The Show. With plenty more gold buckles, 8 second chances, and cowgirl glances on the way, it’s sure to be one hell of a ride.

Now start getting hyped up and check out the best moments from the 2022 PBR circuit.