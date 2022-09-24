Program Offers Free Campsites for Active Duty Military Members

Even though the busy season for most campgrounds and parks has ended, right now is arguably the prime time to pitch a tent in your favorite outdoor spot. And that’s why Tents for Troops is making sure that active duty military members get the chance to take advantage of the weather with a variety of free campsites.

Really, there’s no wrong time of year to head out beside a river or along a mountainside, especially for our nation’s finest who have likely slept in less luxurious places. But in an effort to give back to the community that has given so much to protect those wild lands that we love, Tents for Troops, a nationwide “pay-it-forward” kind of organization allows military members and their families to reserve a minimum of two nights for free at select campsites.

Of course, in order to access the no-fee campsites, you’ll have to show some sort of military ID when making reservations or arriving at camp.

That said, here are the spots where active duty military members can take advantage of the free stay:

Campgrounds in Wisconsin, Tennessee and Maine Welcome Military Members and Their Families

With access to a private beach, Captain’s Cove Resort invites military members and their crew to its waters for prime swimming, paddling, fishing and more. The year-round resort houses more than 175 sites with lots of room to spread out and a variety of amenities like shower facilities, a hot tub, an indoor pool, a playground, bike trails and an onsite restaurant that serves lunch and dinner.

To reserve a site, call 715-787-3535. Be sure to mention the Tents for Troops deal when reserving your spot.

Bear Cove Village – Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Just a mere mile from the ever-famous Dollywood, Bear Cove Village is another all-season resort that boasts cabins, premium RV sites, two pools, and a fishing pond. With hot showers, a camp store, a dog park and a playground, the destination is ideal for military members planning on bringing their families along with them.

Not to mention, Great Smoky Mountain National Park is just a stone’s throw away for even more outdoor activities.

To reserve a site, click here.

Pumpkin Patch RV Resort – Hermon, Maine

Maine’s fall colors are some of the best in the country as the entire state becomes draped in golden and auburn foliage. And thankfully, Pumpkin Patch RV Resort not only gives you a front seat to this leaf-peeping but also puts you in a spirit for autumn, too.

This RV resort offers military members 85 RV sites, a community center, free showers and an off-leash dog area. There’s also one primitive cabin and several group sites available, as well.

To reserve a site, click here.