Public Controversy About Red Deer Culling In Scotland Makes News

The fate of approximately 1,200 red deer in Scotland will come down to a vote. Residents of the community-owned South Uist Estate in Scotland’s Western Isles will use the ballot box to determine whether or not to eliminate or reduce the deer herd.160 deer were recently shot by deer cullers on the Loch Choire Estate in East Sutherland. Most of the culling efforts are undertaken by NatureScot, Scotland’s primary wildlife agency. There have been other large-scale deer culls throughout the country over the years as well. Yahoo News takes a deeper dive.

Red deer are the largest deer species in the United Kingdom. There are as many as 400,000 red deer in Scotland alone. Estimates for the total number of deer in Scotland stretch up to about 1 million in total. The other species that inhabit the country are roe, fallow, and sika deer. According to Scotland’s Forest and Land agency, the number of deer in the country has doubled since 1990.

Red Stags have a long and profound history in Scotland. Sir Edwin Landseer’s painting “The Monarch Of The Glen” is one of the most famous works of Scottish art in history. The painting depicts a mighty Red Stag in all its glory. Stags are also the mascots for several Scottish rugby and soccer teams as well.

Red Deer Harvests Help Keep Herd Numbers Balanced

According to estimates from the Scottish government, annual wild deer harvest numbers in Scotland are at about 100,000 annually. That produces about 3,000 tons of venison, which reportedly has a value of about 7.5 million U.S. dollars. Many of these deer are shot in coordination with herd management plans at sporting estates. and under the supervision of licensed hunting guides, known as deer stalkers in Scotland.

Hunting for Red Stag in the Scottish Highlands is the pinnacle of European hunting. It’s culturally comparable to hunting elk in the Rocky Mountains of the Western U.S.

A recent feature-length story from Outdoor Life takes a deeper dive into the hunting culture of the Scottish Highlands. Numerous Kings of England throughout history prided themselves on partaking in an annual Scottish Red Stag hunt. Even notable Americans like J.P. Morgan Chase, Cornelius Vanderbilt, and Teddy Roosevelt historically made visits to the Scottish Highlands to hunt Stags with royalty. Here’s an awesome look into the culture of Red Stag hunting in Scotland from highly acclaimed international hunter Pedro Ampuero.

More Information About Government Stag Culling Efforts

Though recreational hunting harvests partially keep red deer herds at balanced and healthy levels, sometimes additional culling efforts also keep the population in check. As for the stags roaming the 93,000-acre South Uist Estate, about 200 residents signed a petition clamoring for the cull to take place.

Concerns center around the deer herd carrying a large number of parasitic ticks which are vectors for Lyme disease which negatively affects people who get bit by ticks. The deer herd has also been causing damage to crops and gardens in the surrounding residential areas.

The cull is receiving some considerable push back though. The Scottish Gamekeepers Association has described the culling plan as overly aggressive. They also indicate it would be a symbolic blow to one of the last genetically pure red deer herds in Scotland. This is an ongoing story and the results of the vote could determine the future of this specific herd.