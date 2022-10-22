Puppy Found Floating Down Texas River Rescued, Up for Adoption

A puppy is looking for its forever home after someone rescued the dog from drowning in a Texas river.

According to reports, earlier this month, a rescue shelter in Austin, Texas, received a call from another shelter in the state, saying a man had come into the shelter with a two-month-old Black lab retriever mix he found floating in a box down the river. He needed assistance, but that particular shelter couldn’t give him what he needed.

After close examination, the veterinarians determined the puppy had tested positive for parvovirus. This virus is a highly contagious, life-threatening virus to dogs.

According to the rescue, the good samaritan drove two hours to bring the puppy to the shelter’s Puppy Parvo ICU, which treats around 1,000 infected puppies yearly.

When they arrived, medical clinic manager Lauren Heymann determined the puppy was “crashing.” He was reportedly highly fatigued, pale, and needed immediate treatment.

The puppy, later named Kayak, was hospitalized, and staff and volunteers treated him and administered antibiotics, IV fluids, medications, and food through a syringe.

Reportedly, the pup was so ill that he didn’t show any signs of his personality at first. However, things started to look up after five days. After careful treatment, doctors watched Kayak get better. His appetite increased, and his weight increased to 18 pounds.

According to Heymann, he started to show his true “happy, wiggly self.”

“Now he wants attention. He’s wagging his tail. He’s a sweet puppy, the typical happy puppy,” she said about Kayak’s visible improvement. Now, Kayak is available for adoption and needs a permanent home.

Texas shelter aims to combat Parvovirus in puppies

Per reports, Austin’s Town Lake Adoption Center is home to the Puppy Parvo ICU, which helps the shelter save dogs from all over the state. Over 90% of its parvo patients leave the ICU healthy and ready to find loving owners.

In addition, the Puppy Parvo ICU is the first of its kind in the country. It also hosts students to teach them, other shelters and rescues across the nation about how to combat parvo.

Parvovirus can affect all dogs. However, unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than four months old are at the highest risk. The virus attacks dogs’ gastrointestinal tracts and is spread by direct contact and contact with contaminated feces, environments, or people.

The virus can also contaminate kennels, food and water bowls, collars and leashes, and the hands and clothing of people who handle infected dogs.

In addition, the virus is immune to heat, cold, humidity, and drying. It can also exist in the environment for long periods, according to the AVMA.