Pups From Wolf That Mated With Domestic Dog to Be Tracked Down and Killed

Officials in the German state of Bavaria have announced that officers will hunt down and kill puppies born to a wolf that mated with a domestic dog.

Bavarian wildlife specialists discovered the hybrids while investigating genetic traces of a wolf and her young that were left on the carcasses of three sheep in the Rhön-Grabfeld district of Lower Franconia. Lab results proved that the pups were the result of their mother mating with a domestic dog this past spring.

In order to protect the wolf population, hybrid offspring must be shot, according to the German Federal Nature Conservation Act.

In the 19th century, the species were considered extinct in the country. It was reintroduced in the 2000s, and the population has been slowly increasing. But if genetics are allowed to mix, wolves may slowly die off or be bread back to extinction.

Wolf-Dog Hybrids Could Deteriorate the Gene Pool

Aside from deteriorating the gene pool, hybrids aren’t equipped to survive in the wolves’ natural habitats. In its pure-blooded form, the wild dog has perfectly adapted to living in the wild. But if the puppies grow and mate within packs, their offspring and their offspring’s offspring may lose adaptations. Specialists fear that the already struggling population may die off if that happens.

The Bavarian State Office for the Environment (LfU) said that because the puppies are older than three months old, officials will hunt and shoot them. They also noted that this is the best option because the hybrid’s wolf lineage would make them incapable of adapting to captivity.

However, there are many pet owners in the United States who would disagree. There are around 300,000 wolf-dog hybrids living in the country as pets. But the animals are still controversial here.

Several U.S. states and jurisdictions have banned hybrids, and the country doesn’t recognize them as a true breed. Major animal rights organizations such as the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also deem them wild animals. And they openly oppose possessing them.