Pygmy Elephant Gores Handler to Death in Tragic Christmas Day Event

A pygmy elephant handler has reportedly died after the animal gored them to death in a tragic Christmas Day incident.

According to CBS News, the incident occurred at a wildlife park called Lok Kawi Wildlife Park, which is located in Malaysia’s eastern Sabah state. Joe Fred Lansou, the handler, was treating an injured calf when another captive adult elephant suddenly “tusked him” in the chest and abode. Sabah Wildlife director, Augustine Tuuga revealed that the handler died at the scene.

Speaking about the incident, the state’s minister for tourism, culture, and environment, Jafry Ariffin, shared, “It is truly an unfortunate incident. We will undertake an investigation to determine the cause.”

The media outlet reports that Lok Kawi Wildlife Park provides a sanctuary for 14 pygmy elephants. The animal is currently listed as an endangered species. However, there are only six handlers for the animals. This could make it difficult to keep an eye on all 14 of the animals.

Other animals at the park are the Sumatran rhinoceros, orangutans, Proboscis monkey, and Malayan tiger. There are also a few species of deer at the park.

The elephant that killed Lansou is the sole survivor of a deadly poisoning. The incident killed a herd of 14 Borneo pygmy elephants dead nearly a decade ago. The species is a distinct species of mainland Asian elephants. There are only around 2,000 left in Sabah State.

The death of the handler comes a little over a decade after a wild pygmy elephant killed an Australian tourist. This happened at the Tabin Wildlife Reserve on the east coast of Sabah state.

Borneo Pygmy Elephants Are Considered the Smallest Asian Subspecies & Distinctly Smaller Than Mainland Cousins

According to WWF, the Borneo pygmy elephants are the smallest Asian subspecies. They are also distinctly smaller than their mainland cousins. Other distinct features are a long tail that comes touches the ground as well as larger ears and straighter tusks.

“While they are also known as Borneo pygmy elephants due to their smaller size, at 8.2-9.8 feet tall, the Bornean elephant is the largest mammal on the island,” WWF pointed out. The species was once believed to be the remnants of a domesticated herd given to the Sultan of Sulu in the 17th century.

WWF also said it determined that Borneo pygmy elephants are genetically different than other Asian elephants. The DNA evidence provided that the species was isolated around 300,000 from mainland Asia and Sumatra species.

Unfortunately, due to extensive habitat loss, Borneo pygmy elephants have spent much of their time in plantations. They also travel to find forest patches. However, the Lower Kinabatangan Wildlife Sanctuary revealed to WWF that it is estimated that 20 percent of resident elephants have sustained injuries from illegal snares.