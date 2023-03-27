Python Found Hiding Among Child’s Toys Terrifies Parents

While cleaning their child’s playroom, a pair of Australian parents were horrified to discover a live python lurking beneath one of the toys.

Afraid for the safety of both their child and themselves, the parents immediately contacted Sean Cade of Australian Snake Catchers, who rushed to the New South Wales home.

At first glance, the parents mistook the python for a venomous red-bellied black snake. A species indigenous to Australia, it’s not at all uncommon for red bellies to find their way indoors, especially in the heat of summer.

There are no recorded deaths from red belly bites, but it’s still unwise to attempt to handle them. Their venom produces anticoagulant and myotoxic effects on their prey, meaning a bite can cause intense bleeding, nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness, and a variety of other non-life-threatening but unpleasant symptoms.

Like sharks, snakes developed a bad rap thanks to the dangerous nature of a few individuals. Of the 100 venomous snakes that call Australia home, only 12 are capable of inflicting a fatal wound. Still, however, no parent wants their child to fall victim to a snake bite, venomous or otherwise.

The reptile wrangler soon arrived at the family’s home, prepared to tangle with a venomous snake. As soon as he laid eyes on the little reptile, though, he realized they were mistaken. The snake was actually a diamond python, a type of harmless carpet python.

“I’ve been doing this for 20-plus years,” Cade told Newsweek. “With all those years of experience, I was able to easily identify the snake as a diamond python.”

Reptile Wrangler Advises Against Handling Snakes, Even Harmless Carpet Pythons

After snapping a few shots of the tiny python curled among the child’s collection of action figures, the snake catcher simply picked it up and carried it away from the home. “I just picked it up,” Cade explained. “Like I do with most of the snake species we deal with, including the venomous snakes.”

Despite his fearless approach to the little snake and broad smile for the camera after its capture, Cade advised against taking a similar action to his own. It can sometimes be difficult to tell the exact species of a snake if you’re not a professional, and some venomous snakes closely resemble their harmless counterparts.

The eastern indigo snake, for instance, a non-venomous, typically non-aggressive species, is nearly identical to a red-bellied black snake at first glance, especially if you can’t see its underside.

As such, Cade recommends not attempting to handle any wild snake, even if it appears to be a harmless species like the carpet python. “My advice is don’t approach any snake,” he said. “Keep kids and pets away and call a professional.”

“We have 12 of the top 20 venomous snakes on the planet in Australia,” he continued. “So it is very important to not put your life in danger. The vast majority of people who are bitten are trying to catch or kill snakes.”