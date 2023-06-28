Two huge male pythons found fighting in attic ahead of mating season

Hearing a commotion in their attic, a homeowner was shocked to discover not one but two large pythons among the rafters. To make the scene even more bizarre, the pair appeared to be in the middle of an intense wrestling match.

Finding pests in the attic is far from unheard of. Typically, however, it’s a bird, mouse, or squirrel, none of which make persistent, loud thumping noises that can be heard throughout the house.

Learning the culprits behind the “crazy noises” weren’t ghosts but two huge carpet pythons, the family contacted Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers for help.

Footage captured by the snake catcher shows the snakes writhing and thrashing against each other, each doing his best to slam the other into the rafters as they hissed. “Front row seats to fight night with BIG pythons in roof!” Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers captioned the Facebook post.

Witnessing interactions such as these, many assume it’s a mating pair. In actuality, however, it’s two males preparing for carpet python mating season, which is about a month away, Sunshine Coast explained.

Having a snake in the attic isn’t necessarily a bad thing, especially a harmless species such as a carpet python. It provides free pest and rodent control! As these two were causing a bit of a racket, though, it was best to relocate them.

Male carpet pythons wrestle to win mates

Like male elk, who essentially arm wrestle with their antlers to show dominance ahead of mating season, male snakes fight for supremacy too. But rather than locking antlers, they lock bodies.

The goal is simple: push your opponent’s head down. Whoever pushes the other’s head down gets the girl. Unfortunately for these fellas, it didn’t really matter who came out on top. The female they were fighting over wasn’t around anymore, they just hadn’t noticed yet.

“We actually got a snake out of this roof 2 or 3 days earlier. So we believe that was the female and then these two males have come in after her after we relocated her out of the roof,” Sunshine Coast said.

Sitting calmly in the attic with the carpet pythons, the snake catcher illustrates their complete disinterest in harming humans. Though the snakes held nothing back in their battle against each other, they didn’t show an ounce of that aggression toward their human visitor.

Carpet pythons are nonvenomous and generally docile. They can be intimidating, however, as they border on Brobdingnagian in size.

At maximum, a carpet python can reach 13 feet in length. Though those found in the attic appear closer to average, that’s still 6-8 feet of heavy-bodied snake.

After collecting the carpet pythons in individual bags, the snake catcher released them back into the wild together. There, they’re free to find another female to fight over without frightening the humans overhearing them.