Quadruplet Brothers Spear Whopper Sturgeons

A set of quadruplet bros from Greenville, Wisconsin recently hit Lake Poygan together to do a little sturgeon spearing together. They all had success. One of them even speared one of the heaviest sturgeons ever taken on the lake. 2 of the 22-year-old O’Connell brothers are college students while the other two work in the construction industry. They’ve been going sturgeon-spearing with their dad since they were kids. Outdoor News recently shared their story.

“I was around 13 when I started spearing,” said Sam O’Connell. “I remember watching my dad and uncles and sitting in a shack with them.” If you ask the brothers, they’ll say that Evan is the “lucky” one. He’s been fortunate enough to spear more sturgeon than any of them. Riley speared his first sturgeon a few years ago while Sam connected with one for the first time last year. This was the first year that Jack has been able to connect on a sturgeon of his own.

The 4 Boys Learned To Spear Sturgeon From Their Dad

Dennis O’Connell has been spearing sturgeon for a long time and taught his sons the tricks of the trade. “I’ve had a couple along with me when I speared a fish,” Dennis said. “I had spent four or five weekends out there ahead of time scouting for them,” Dennis said. “We use cameras, and we will sit in a shack and look down auger holes. Poygan is a lot of fun. You see lots of other fish – northerns, muskies, and gar fish.”

All four of the O’Connell boys have been applying for sturgeon tags for 8 years now. This was the first year they all got drawn for a tag at the same time though. Even Dennis’s father, the boy’s grandfather joined them for the successful opening day of the spearing season this year.

Jack was the first one to get a sturgeon this year. He speared a 24-pound, 46.3-inch sturgeon around 9 am on opening day. Around 10 a.m., a 46.9-pound, 53.5-incher swam through, and Evan speared it. Riley speared his 15-pound, 40-incher a little later, leaving Sam as the only brother who did not throw his spear on opening day.

His patience paid off though. Although he was the last one to spear a fish, he connected with the biggest one of them all. “Holy crap, this is huge,” Sam yelled. “Riley gaffed it in the middle of the fish. I grabbed its head and Evan grabbed its tail. It took all three of us to drag it out of the hole.”

The sturgeon measured 76.1 inches and weighed 162.6 pounds. It is reported to be the fifth heaviest sturgeon ever speared from Poygan. According to a Department of Natural Resources chart, the sturgeon was around 80 years old.