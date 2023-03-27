Rampant Sea Otter Deaths Spark Public, Wildlife Health Concerns

Off the coast of California, endangered sea otters are dying by a rare strain of the parasite Toxoplasma – one that has never been seen in aquatic animals.

Although general toxoplasmosis is common in sea otters, this rare strain appears to be particularly deadly. As a string of recent deaths shows, it holds the capability of rapidly killing healthy adult otters.

Per preliminary findings published March 22 in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science, the Toxoplasma strain, known as COUG, has recently killed four healthy adult sea otters, causing concern about potential public health risk alongside the wellbeing of California’s sea otter populations. It’s important to note that sea otters remain on the IUCN‘s red (endangered) list.

“The appearance of this lethal type of Toxoplasma in coastal California is concerning for two main reasons: First, because of potential population health impacts on a threatened species, and second, because this parasite could also affect the health of other animals that are susceptible to Toxoplasma infection,” offers study co-author Devinn Sinnott, University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.

Researchers believe the strain likely arrived on the California coast only recently. But sea otters are especially vulnerable to Toxoplasma infection regardless, as the species lives near the shoreline and may see exposure to the parasite’s eggs in rainwater runoff. The otters were stranded during periods of high coastal rainfall, too, which may have worsened this scenario. In addition, the otters eat marine invertebrates that can concentrate the parasites, researchers explained.

The researchers don’t yet fully understand how this parasite might affect humans. But locals remain at risk.

Deadly Sea Otter Parasite ‘Can infect humans and other animals’

Typically, this parasite doesn’t cause symptoms in healthy humans. In rare cases, it can cause miscarriages and neurological disease, however.

“Because this parasite can infect humans and other animals, we want others to be aware of our findings, quickly recognize cases if they encounter them and take precautions to prevent infection,” adds co-author Melissa Miller, California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The four sea otters that were studied were stranded between 2020 and 2022. Each had severe inflammation of their body fat, a condition called steatitis. Microscopic examination of the otters’ tissues revealed high numbers of the parasites throughout each body except the brain. Researchers found this odd, as the brain is typically one of the major organs affected in sea otters with fatal toxoplasmosis.

Wild and domestic cats can shed Toxoplasma in their feces, which can also be a source of exposure for otters.

“I have studied Toxoplasma infections in sea otters for 25 years. I have never seen such severe lesions or high parasite numbers,” Miller explains. Toxoplasma can infect any warm-blooded animal, she cites. This becomes worrisome for locals sharing the sea otters’ food resources like mussels, clams, oysters, and crabs.

There is currently no indication that the strain has spread to humans. But monitoring and research must continue to ensure this remains the case.