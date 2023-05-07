Rare albino Indian cobra found on front porch during storm

From roaches to rabbits, rainstorms cause all sorts of critters to emerge from their grassy hiding places to seek shelter. What you likely never expect to find on your front porch during a deluge, however, is a venomous Indian cobra.

As the name would suggest, Indian cobras are quite common in India. An albino Indian cobra, though, that’s something you don’t see every day.

Now, an average spectacled cobra varies greatly in color and pattern. That said, these are typically some combination of grey, yellow, tan, brown, rust, and black.

A snowy white cobra, on the other hand, is an unusual sight, to say the least. But that’s exactly what a resident of Coimbatore, southern India, discovered on their front steps during a storm on Wednesday.

Spotting the strange albino Indian cobra outside, they immediately contacted the Wildlife & Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT) for help. A local conservation group, the WNCT is a nonprofit dedicated to “protecting and serving” wildlife.

To protect both the residents and the snake, the WNCT dispatched a snake catcher, who carefully removed and relocated the Indian cobra, releasing it safely into the wild.

Albinism affects species of all shapes and sizes throughout the animal kingdom, including, of course, snakes.

Though a rare occurrence, this wasn’t the first albino reptile rescued in recent years. Just last year, for instance. snake catchers removed an albino boa constrictor from a Florida backyard.

The Indian cobra is a highly venomous species

Like all snakes, the Indian cobra does not hunt humans. The species primarily feeds on rodents, frogs, and lizards and only bites humans when threatened or harassed.

That said, it can’t be denied that the cobra is among the “big four” species in South Asia – those responsible for the most medically significant snakebites.

“Cobra snakes are known to be venomous and pose a significant threat to humans,” the WNCT said in a Facebook post. “Their venom can cause paralysis and even death if not treated promptly.”

Again, even a snake as fierce as the Indian cobra won’t attack a human unprovoked. A frightened snake is a dangerous snake, however, which is why it’s crucial to handle them with the utmost care. “Any mistake can lead to severe consequences,” the WNCT said.

Thankfully, all parties involved escaped the encounter unscathed, including the snake. After receiving a clean bill of health from wildlife officials, the Indian cobra was released in a forested area away from humans.

“Releasing it into its natural habitat ensures that the snake can continue to live its life without any disturbance. It is also an essential step in the conservation of the species, as it helps maintain the ecological balance of the region,” the WNCT said.