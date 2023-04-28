Rare all-black wolf captured on Voyageurs’ trail cam

The Voyageurs Wolf Project, which studies wolves in and around Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota, captured this incredible footage of a rare all-black lone wolf.

Whenever we spot a wolf of this coloration in North America, it is not a unique species. Rather, the animal is a morph of an existing species, typically the gray wolf (Canis lupus). The majority of individuals have a grayish coat, hence their common name. Wolves also sport brown and tan in their coats, alongside white and black. Some are entirely white, too. But in the majority of the species’ territory, black is the rarest coloration – especially if a wolf is entirely so.

“We rarely see black wolves in our area so seeing this black wolf with its seemingly shaggy coat, especially around its legs and feet, was pretty neat,” Voyageurs begins of their recent footage in kind. Check our their beautiful glimpse below, before we get into the whys of this unique coloration.

Voyageurs Rare Black Wolf in Snow:

“We rarely see black wolves in our area so seeing this [one] with its seemingly shaggy coat, especially around its legs and feet, was pretty neat! The wolf hung out in front of the camera for a while before heading on its way. This wolf was a lone wolf just passing through our area. None of the ~19 packs we are currently studying have black pack members in them. Also, a bit unfortunate that the video quality isn’t the best. We tried out a few cameras that were donated to the project this winter and while they worked just fine, the footage quality isn’t as great as our typical cameras! Bummer! We want to thank the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund for their continued support our project, which helps us capture and share footage such as this with everyone!” Voyageurs Wolf Project

How rare is this coloration?

According to the International Wolf Center, Dr. L. David Mech found that only 3.6 percent of the wolves he observed were black in Minnesota during the 1960s. Much later on, from 1980 to 2020, biologists in Minnesota found between only 1.5 to 2 percent of the wolves were this color (via John Hart with the United States Department of Agriculture).

WOLVES REINTRODUCED TO YELLOWSTONE PARK (Photo by William Campbell/Sygma via Getty Images)

This data comes from Voyageurs’ study area, illustrating the rarity of this stark, majestic lone wolf. In other areas, like Yellowstone National Park, however, black coats are much more common. In fact, almost half of the wolves in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are black or have the color prominently in their coats.

As for why some wolves have this stark coloration, this is the result of a genetic mutation in their K locus gene. The mutation causes melanism, which increases the presence of dark pigmentation. This then causes an individual to sport a black (or partially-to-nearly black) coloration.

Voyageurs also caught an all-black wolf on camera back in November of 2022.