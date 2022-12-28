Rare ‘December’ Blue Whale Spotted Off California, Far From Where It Should Be

The holiday stretch from Thanksgiving to Christmas, through New Year’s Eve is perhaps the busiest rush of the year for road and air travel. People often go home to warm up the season with friends and family or they go on tropical vacations to miss the winter weather in colder parts of the country. For many species of fish and wildlife, it’s no different, as seasonal migrations put them at different spots on the map at various times of the year. The recent sighting of a magnificent blue whale off the coast of California is a rare but awesome surprise for the boaters and videographer on this whale-watching tour.

The west coast is a long way from where the species is usually found this time of year. According to Newsweek, the giant blue was captured on video by the Monterey Bay Whale Watch. The spectacular video also includes several other species of whales and dolphins.

“Starting off our AM trip we had a very friendly humpback that approached that vessel on its own while we sat in neutral with the engines off and gave us quite an amazing ‘mugging’ for over an hour! Then on the way back into the harbor we encountered a rare December blue whale!!”

Worlds Largest Species Spends Rare Winter In California

Blue whales are the largest animals on earth. They can grow up to lengths of almost 100 feet, which is about on par with the size of a Boeing 737 Aircraft. That is also a comparable length to three school buses. Research has actually determined that it might be physically impossible for another creature on earth to get bigger than the species. Any species bigger than a big blue likely would not be able to intake enough food to metabolically exist.

Whales mostly attract nature enthusiasts to the coast of California in the summer. Whale-watching tours are a big part the tourism industry in the state’s coastal waters. Seeing a blue whale in that area this time of the year was a pleasant but ecologically confusing surprise.

“A blue whale is typically something we see in the summertime,” said Evan Brodsky with Monterey Bay Whale Watches. Blue whales usually spend this time of year in the warmer waters off the coast of Central America.

“This past summer we saw a blue whale on maybe one out of every five trips. There are only about 10,000 blue whales left in the entire Pacific Ocean. Blue whales use Monterey as a feeding grounds to feed on krill in the summer. In the winter they usually migrate south. Spending time in warmer waters to mate and give birth. To see one in our area in December is very rare. Blue whales are an endangered animal as it is. They are not as common as the humpback whales we usually see every day.”