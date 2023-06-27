Rare footage of humpback whale nursing calf captured using whale-mounted camera

Through the use of whale-mounted cameras and a “considerable effort” put forth by researchers, scientists from the Macuáticos Foundation, a marine conservation organization based in Colombia, captured rare footage of a humpback whale nursing her calf.

Of the countless creatures on Earth, it’s difficult to argue that those under the sea aren’t among the most fascinating. They live in a world almost entirely unknown to us, some diving – and even dwelling – thousands of feet below the surface. Many can survive without sunlight, some glow, some camouflage, and one, the blue whale, is by far the largest animal alive today.

Then there are animals like the humpback whale, with which we all feel intimately familiar but really know very little about. Thankfully, there are none in captivity. And in the wild, their size, speed, and vast habitat (humpbacks migrate thousands upon thousands of miles each year) make them exceedingly difficult to study.

Like us, humpback whales are mammals, meaning they nurse their young. We know this to be true and yet we have virtually no evidence of it taking place. Seldom few videos of a mother humpback feeding her calf exist, but scientists recently added one more.

Though scientists only posted the footage days ago, it was filmed in August of 2022. A “milestone in scientific research in the country,” the video represents the “first images of a calf breastfeeding in the waters of the Colombian Pacific,” the foundation wrote.

In the footage, a humpback whale calf nurses from its mother, making clicking noises to keep in contact with her as it feeds. The endearing interaction was captured using multisensors attached to the whale’s back. These sensors contain cameras and microphones, giving scientists a glimpse into the mysterious world of humpback whales.

How do humpback whales nurse their young?

With land animals, it’s easy to imagine a mother nursing her young. Countless species – dogs, bears, elephants, and even humans – all feed their babies with milk the same way.

Imagining a whale nursing her baby, however, isn’t quite as clear. How do humpback whales and their fellow aquatic mammals nurse their young?

Like humans, baby whales begin nursing immediately after birth. They instinctually know to nudge their mothers to communicate hunger. More specifically, a calf will nudge its mother in her mammary slits, folds of skin protecting her feeding glands or nipples.

Rather than drawing the milk from its mother, as a land mammal would, mama whales inject the milk into their babies’ mouths. As the baby drinks, it’s able to avoid guzzling seawater using its tongue, which curls into a tube that fits its mother’s feeding gland. Using this method, the little 2-ton whale will drink up to 100 gallons of milk per day.

Now, humpback whales do rest and sleep, but only in 30-minute increments. Any longer and they risk lowering their body temperature to dangerous levels from inactivity. As such, calves actually nurse while swimming. To do so, the mother whale uses fewer fluke strokes while those of her calf increase.

A mother whale’s milk is extremely high in fat – up to 50 percent in some species! This allows the calf to maintain the level of energy needed to keep up with its mother while developing the thick layer of blubber necessary to stay warm in frigid waters.

Though a typically solitary species, humpback whales have incredibly strong mother-calf bonds. A mother whale will nurse her calf anywhere from 5 months to a year. After about a year, however, the calf breaks away, starting its own life in the sea.