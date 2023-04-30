Rare giant softshell turtle in danger of extinction after last known female dies

Did you know that turtles and tortoises are among the world’s most endangered vertebrates? There are more than 300 species on Earth and about half are facing extinction. Among them is the rare Yangtze giant softshell turtle, a species now on the brink, as the last known female has died.

On Sunday, a deceased turtle washed ashore in Vietnam on Dong Mo Lake. The individual measured 61 inches in length and weighed in at a whopping 205 pounds.

A genetics test is required to be absolutely certain of the turtle’s identity. Researchers, however, feel confident it’s the last known Yangtze giant softshell turtle.

“It is the same individual that we’ve been monitoring in recent years. It’s a real blow,” Tim McCormack, director of the Asian Turtle Program for Indo-Myanmar Conservation, told TIME.

Losing the last female is obviously terrible news for the species. Though she was just one turtle, she had the potential to give the entire species a boost, as the Yangtze giant softshell turtle lays anywhere from 20 to over 80 eggs per breeding season.

The turtle’s official cause of death remains unknown. Wildlife officials, however, will soon conduct an in-depth necropsy (animal autopsy), both to learn more about the species and to discover the reason for this female’s demise.

Rare Yangtze giant softshell turtle faces multiple threats in its natural habitat

Sadly, the already vulnerable species faces more than one serious threat in its home of Southeast Asia. It’s not only a coveted prize for hunters and gastronomes but faces severe habitat loss and pollution as well.

The Yangtze giant softshell turtle “remains under extreme pressure from the exploitation of adults and eggs for (subsistence) consumption and targeted capture attempts in recent years due to its increased value,” according to the Asian Species Action Partnership.

“In addition, it has been affected by habitat loss through conversion, drainage, fragmentation, and pollution of wetlands and riparian habitats, and hydroelectric barrages and sand mining.”

Khoi Pham, editor of arts and culture magazine Saigoneer, lamented the area’s treatment of the “revered” yet mistreated Yangtze giant softshell turtle.

“Turtles have long been revered in Vietnamese culture as a symbol of longevity, wisdom, and stability,” he said. “It’s a shame that, for a country that respects turtle deities so much, we have been doing such a poor job of protecting their real-life counterparts.”

With the loss of the female Yangtze giant softshell turtle, only two remain in the world. One is housed in the Suzhou Zoo in China and the other in Hanoi’s Xuan Khanh Lake. Even breeding efforts in captivity have failed to this point.

McCormack, however, hasn’t given up hope. “I do think there’s more out there,” he said. “I do think there’s still hope for the species, but the loss of a large female is very sad.”

“There are tissue samples being preserved from the Hoan Kiem turtle,” McCormack continued. “That’s potential for the future, but ideally we should be protecting what we’ve got now.”