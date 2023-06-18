Rare 1,760-pound goblin shark pregnant with 6 pups pulled from ocean

A trawler recently pulled a 1,760-pound goblin shark from the waters off the coast of Taiwan. Not only was the deep-sea shark the largest ever caught in the area but it was also pregnant with 6 pups, making it an even more fascinating find.

The deep-sea fishermen who caught the shark considered selling it to a restaurant. The ensuing fight over the “living fossil,” however, led to the Taiwan Ocean Artistic Museum taking ownership.

“The shark was almost purchased by a restaurant,” the museum explained in a Facebook post. “After fighting for it, the Taiwan Ocean Artistic Museum bought it as a future marine education resource.”

As the museum explained, fishermen caught the rare shark accidentally while using a bottom trawler. “On June 13th, a rare prehistoric deep-sea shark ‘Goblin shark’ (Mitsukurina owstoni) was captured in Yilan, a fishing port in Nanfangao,” they wrote. “It weighs 800 kg (1,763 pounds) and is currently the largest ‘Goblin shark’ caught in Taiwan.”

Due to its damaging effects on the marine ecosystem, bottom trawling is a controversial, highly regulated method of fishing. Many countries, including the United States, have heavy restrictions on the areas and depths in which bottom trawling can be performed.

A major reason for this regulation is the large amount of bycatch, non-target species that are subsequently discarded. Bottom trawling also damages seabeds, disturbs habitats, and harms plants by reducing light and altering water chemistry.

Goblin sharks are among the strangest creatures in the sea

The ocean – particularly the deep ocean – houses all manner of strange creatures. The goblin shark, however, is among the strangest. With its flabby body, undersized fins, flat snout, and mouth full of long, needle-like teeth, it’s far and away the most bizarre species of shark, at the very least.

“This species has translucent skin, pink body, and evil fangs,” the museum wrote. “Because the head is shaped like a goblin, it is called ‘Goblin shark’. Also known as ‘Devil Shark’, it belongs to the ancient shark family and is a very rare living fossil teaching material.”

Goblin shark populations are thought to be relatively stable, with the Northwest Pacific being a hotspot for the species. Despite this, however, they remain a rare sight for humans.

This is because they inhabit depths of at least 330 feet, though some researchers believe they can dive as deep as 4,270 feet. For reference, a human can safely dive just 40-60 feet without scuba gear.

A viviparous species, goblin sharks give birth to live young rather than depositing egg sacks. Sadly, the specimen pulled from the ocean was not only pregnant but close to giving birth. The mother goblin shark and all six pups died as a result of their ordeal.

Each newborn shark was around 4 feet in length and weighed roughly 8 pounds. “Each baby shark has a nutrient capsule in its belly,” the museum wrote. “It is indeed grown by the nutrient sac, proving that it was viviparous.”

“The baby shark’s teeth are already formed. So basically, this mother shark should not be too far from giving birth.”