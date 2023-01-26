Rare Missouri Mountain Lion Hit By Car, Photo Shows

A mountain lion, a species that remains incredibly rare in the state, was hit on a Missouri highway north of Villa Ridge.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), mountain lions have been extirpated (or locally extinct) since the 1920s. Occasional individuals do wander in from bordering states, however. This is the most likely cause for a large mountain lion appearing on Old Highway 100 north of Villa Ridge, MO before being struck by a vehicle. The predator was able to flee the scene, but may have sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident.

“We have confirmed a mountain lion was hit by a car last night at Hwy T and Old Hwy 100 north of Villa Ridge,” MDC reported via Twitter on Jan. 24. “The animal was injured, but later ran from the scene. Agents have been looking for mountain lion, but it hasn’t yet been found.”

“We have no info regarding gender, exact size, weight, age, etc.,” MDC continues. “Anyone who might see the animal should maintain a safe distance, do not approach, and report the sighting to MDC or to law enforcement.”

The heft and build of the big cat suggests a mature adult. Mountain lions can reach 6 feet in length, adding another 2 feet in length with their tail. Typically, males weigh anywhere from 79 to 265 pounds (male), or 64–141 pounds (female).

The Mountain Lion in Missouri

Although considered extirpated, the Missouri Dept. of Conservation has confirmed numerous mountain lions in the state since they began keeping records (source). In that time, confirmed sightings have come about statewide, with some being as far east as Lewis, Madison, Warren, Wayne, and St. Louis counties. This is important, as the lions are believed to be entering from western states.

Currently, the majority of mountain lions in Missouri are believed to be males. Young males will wander for hundreds of miles in search of their own territory. Without females existing in these territories, however, a breeding population can’t occur. As of 2022, MDC had no evidence of the species establishing any breeding presence in the state.

Alongside sightings, photos, footage, tracks, hair, and scat have all been found. Many lion sightings are a case of “mistaken identity,” however, as MDC says residents report large bobcats believing they’ve seen a cougar.

Bobcats, a species of lynx, are much smaller and have short tails. Although their coats are a similar golden color, bobcats have black-to-brown streaks and spots on their adult coats.

Even if a mountain lion is spotted in a developed Missouri area, it is not legal to kill one. The species is extirpated in the state, and may only be killed if attacking livestock, domestic animals, or humans.